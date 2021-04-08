'I'm not beautiful being just me.' The real reason Khloé Kardashian didn't want the world to see that photo.

Khloé Kardashian has released a statement in response to that photo.

If you missed it, a few days ago, a photo of Khloé Kardashian started circulating the internet. She was smiling, wearing a leopard print bikini and standing in front of a pool.

According to multiple media outlets, an assistant shared the photo without Kardashian's permission. And once it became public, her team spent days trying to remove it.

Since the image featured an unedited, unfiltered Khloé Kardashian, as opposed to the heavily filtered photos the Kardashians are known for sharing, it's easy to assume that she wanted to remove the image to keep their almost unachievable body image brand intact.

But in the response she released today, the 36-year-old explained there's more to it.

In the post, which she uploaded to Instagram, she began by sharing two videos and a photo of what her body looks like, followed by a lengthy statement explaining that she's always struggled with how it's looked.

"Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered," she began.

"The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are."

Kardashian went on to explain that she has always been compared to her sisters, and not in a good way.

