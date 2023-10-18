The one person who didn't watch the Beckham documentary.

Stop everything, friends. And gather 'round. Because we need to talk about the Beckhams and Tom Cruise. As a matter of urgency.

More specifically, that strange friendship that isn't a thing anymore.

Because if you watched the Beckham Netflix documentary (all of us, everywhere), chances are you thought of two things: a) did David Beckham really just cook and season a single mushroom cup? (Yes); and b) what happened with Tom Cruise?

In the documentary, you might remember how the trio became really close friends when the Beckhams decided to move to Los Angeles in 2007.

Image: Getty

See? It was a whole thing. Even Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith were there! What a time.

The couple regularly attended parties and events with Tom Cruise and his then-wife Katie Holmes. They were literally pictured everywhere together. They were inseparable. Like, that friendship was ON.

Until suddenly it... wasn't.

So what actually happened between the Beckhams and Tom Cruise?

Well, the rumours are swirling in FULL force, with various sources claiming the former friends don't even speak anymore.

Spicy.

According to an interview with The Mirror, a source shared: "Tom did everything for them when they first moved to LA. He practically gave them the keys to the city. He threw them a party to meet everyone important, and the moment they were established they chucked him!"

"He’s still angry and has no intention of being friends again. David and Victoria tested the waters a while ago, but Tom ignored them — so it makes sense they haven’t invited him to anything. Tom clearly thinks they should have tried harder."

The source also added that there had been an attempted reconciliation with Victoria Beckham, but the Mission Impossible movie star rejected their efforts to move forward.

There have also been whisperings that the 'falling out' was due to Tom Cruise pushing the Beckhams into joining Scientology.

Classic Tom.

A source from Radar Online shared that the Beckhams felt they had "no choice but to pull away" after "pressure to join Scientology," noting that Cruise, "Wouldn't take no for an answer."

This is why we can't have nice things!

Either way, while Cruise is credited for introducing the Beckhams to the 'who's who' in Hollywood, the once-close friends haven't been seen together since 2014.

"It's clear Tom was hurt by the rejection," the Radar Online source claimed.

So, should we hold our breath for a reunion?

We think... no.

Did you watch the Beckhams documentary? What are your thoughts on their friendship with Tom Cruise? Share with us in the comment section below.

