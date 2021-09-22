"I just cannot!" The summer trends Bec Judd will be wearing, and the ones she... won't.

To state the very obvious, Bec Judd is one stylish lady.

The Melbourne-based TV presenter, designer and mum-of-four regularly posts her outfits on social media, leaving her 800,000 Instagram followers coveting her every look.

We can't even imagine the state of her DMs.

Need a laugh? Watch Mamamia review non-family friendly fashion. Post continues after video.

We spoke to Bec to hear about everyday style, the summer fashion trends she's most looking forward to, and the accessories she never leaves the house without. Here's what she told us.

Bec Judd's everyday style.

Despite having a pretty enviable wardrobe, Bec has kept most of her clothes tucked away during Melbourne lockdown, opting for comfortable pieces she can slip into while at home.

"In lockdown, [my style] is pretty relaxed and consists exclusively of activewear. So, it's come in handy that I own an activewear company," Bec told Mamamia of her brand, Jaggad.

But when she's not in lockdown, Bec has a few "style uniforms" - the outfits she reaches for that she knows always work - that she wears on rotation.

"For lunch with the girls or a business meeting I would always go for high-waisted pants or jeans (Scanlan Theodore do good ones), a knitted tank tucked in, a chic oversized blazer and a strappy heel," she said.

"If it’s a dressier occasion, I always go for a bright, bold dress. I love wearing statement dresses."

Image: Scanlan Theodore.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: The Iconic.

What Bec will be wearing in summer 2021.

With later this spring looking like the time-frame we can expect restrictions will ease, there are a few fashion trends Bec is looking forward to.

"I think dressy sandals which are flat (thank god!) will be a big trend," she said.

"We are also seeing a big move towards 90s dressing, so lots of cut-outs and spaghetti straps."

Image: The Iconic.

Image: Sol Sana.

"I’m looking forward to wearing cute, playful shorts with matching tops (I just bought a set from Aussie brand Sir). I much prefer wearing shorts to skirts these days," she said.

"I also think pink and red together will be big," she added.

But there's one fashion trend you won't see Bec Judd wearing.

"You will never see me in a g-string bikini bottom," she said. "I just cannot!"

Bec Judd's go-to accessories.

No outfit is complete without accessories, and there are a few Bec always reaches for.

"I love statement sunnies, a gorgeous flat sandal, a designer sneaker (Golden Goose are the comfiest) and an elevated everyday bag," Bec said.

(And yes, those sneakers are very much on the spendy side - if you're browsing, there's plenty of similar statement kicks you can pick up for much less.)

"The West Coast Crossbody Bag from my Bec X Prene range is my on-the-go, ready for anything bag which is pretty much attached to me when I am out without my children."

Image: Quay Australia.

Image: Farfetch.

Image: Prene Bags.

But for days when she needs to keep her entire day in her handbag, Bec opts for the original large black bag.

"It's so big with its 14 pockets that I pretty much carry my life in it," she said.

"Think wallet, phone, The Face by the Skincare Company makeup, beauty products, laptop, chargers, drink bottle, food, stationery, kids toys, wipes, sanitiser and everything in between. "

Image: Prene Bags.

Feature image: Instagram/@becjudd