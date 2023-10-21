'I've been wearing ballet flats for over a decade. Here is exactly how I style them.'

For the last few years, ballet flats have been getting a bad rap. They’ve been called ugly, unflattering and uncomfortable, and frankly, I was tired of the slander.
You see, the day I put on my first pair of ballet flats back in 2009 was the day it all changed for me. Even when the trend died out, I refused to throw my flats out for sneakers. My loyalty towards them were unmatched, and no shoe even came close to pushing them off the pedestal.
In my opinion, they’re chic, versatile and I think they're comfortable, so I’m thrilled that they’re making a comeback.
I’m not a heels girly, and I’m certainly not someone who wears sneakers outside of the gym, so for me, ballet flats are a happy medium. From mary-janes to pointed-toe, ballet flats are back and better than ever.
Because I’ve been wearing them for well over a decade, I know a thing or two about styling flats, so take notes, because this is how I regularly wear them.
Oh, and if you want to buy the pair that I’m wearing in these photos, you can purchase them here.
Outfit #1: Classic jeans and white shirt combo.
This is my favourite outfit for days when I want to look like I put in a lot of effort, but really didn't. You can never go wrong with a classic light wash jeans and white shirt combo. I ended up adding a wide belt to match the flats and I think it really helped pull everything together.
I recommend buying: Abrand 94 High and Wide Jeans (these are the exact ones I'm wearing), Cotton On Dad Shirt, Oxford Marsha Belt.
Outfit #2: All black from head to toe.
If you read my black maxi skirt styling story, then you would know that I ... well ... love black maxi skirts. I especially love black maxi skirts with black ballet flats, and this all-black ensemble just screams quite luxury. I added some gold jewellery to really break apart the black and pushed my hair back with a pair of sunglasses.
I recommend buying: MVN Siren Knit Skirt, Forcast Tania Crew Neck Knit, Cancer Council Babinda Sunglasses, By Charlotte Gold Live in Peace Necklace.
Outfit #3: A pair of hot pink pants.
I can't believe the day has finally come where I'm actually wearing a colour that's not black, white or neutrals. These pink pants were a bit of an impulse buy but one that I definitely don't regret. It goes perfectly with my black t-shirt and ballet flats, and feels very summer appropriate.
I recommend buying: H&M Twill Utility Pants (these are the exact ones I'm wearing), Dazie Oversized Tee, Reliquia Jewellery Marcello Earrings.
Here are some of my favourite pairs of ballet flats.
SPURR Mary Jane Flats, $59.99.
Marcs Trella, $149.95.
SPURR Bianca Flats, $59.99.
Atmos&Here Teressa Flats, $119.99.
Novo Shoes Chana Flats in Milk, $49.95.
Nine West Favs, $159.95.
Bared Footwear Goldeneye, $269.
Wittner Aleisha Suede Leather Flats, $180.
