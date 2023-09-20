Uggs in the summer, and other fashion crimes the Mamamia team commits on the regular.

In fashion, not every trend receives a warm welcome. I mean, low-rise jeans? Not for me, thanks.

However, as a fashion writer, I also love to see creative expression, and while a certain item of clothing might not be for me, that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy seeing how others would style it.

And truthfully, who am I to judge? My absolute favourite pair of shoes in my collection are my Crocs. They’re comfortable, sporty (in sports mode – don’t try to change my mind) and I can personalise them with jibbitz. I will forever be a Crocs defender, and this is coming from someone who really, really didn’t understand why anyone would choose to put them on their feet before I bought a pair myself.

I love my Crocs so much that I gifted a pair to my husband and my father-in-law, and while neither of them jumped for joy, I can confidently say that they cannot live without them now.

So this got me thinking: everyone has a controversial item in their wardrobe that gets a bad rep, but they can’t live without. And because I’m nosey, I desperately want to know what said item is for the people I work with, so I asked the Mamamia team to share the most heinous fashion crime they take part in with zero shame.

Shannen Findlay, Content Producer.

Image: Supplied.

“I believe Jordans look perfectly fine with a dress. No matter what people think, I will ALWAYS wear Jordans with dresses because I think it makes me look cooler than I really am.

“Also, people in the office yelled at me when I said this out loud, but I will back myself when I say that Uggs in the summer are APPROPRIATE to wear. I think they're soft and comfortable and the actual wool isn't supposed to make you sweat because Uggs are made of sheepskin, which is a naturally thermostatic material. That means your body temperature is being automatically regulated. I'm not saying we should wear them to the beach – I just think they're okay to be worn in the SUMMER!"

Elfy Scott, Executive Editor.

“I always used to wear sheer tops without bras but now I don't because I'm worried that somebody will put it on social media or something. I wish I gave myself the freedom to be sluttier.”

Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

Image: Supplied.

“I will defend my Crocs till the day I die. They’re white platforms. They’re pretty ugly. My mother chastises me every time I wear them, as do some of my mates. But god I love them. What’s the harm in a funny rogue shoe, hey?!

“Also, bucket hats. Not only are they super practical in keeping your face protected from the sun, but they're portable as well, as you can fold them up easily and pop them in your bag. You can't do that with a cap. Yes, they're a bit junior. But practicality surely wins.”

Tegan Sadler, Commercial Audio Producer.

“Definitely my Juicy Couture tracksuit set. People talk shit about them all the time but they are so iconic, comfortable and sparkly.”

Alisa Bittner, Branded Content Coordinator.

Alisa, left. Image: Supplied.

“I actually love Dr Martens sandals so much, but once a random boy came up to me at the pub and told me my shoes were ugly. Anyway, some of my friends also think they're ugly, but I think they're a vibe. They are so comfy and super durable and I personally think they go with so many things!”

Matt Nguyen, Creative Lead.

Image: Supplied.

“I love these shoes that I have but I’m too scared to wear them into the office.”

