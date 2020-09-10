We're calling it: The three month mark is the deadliest time for Bachelor relationships.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

After months of speculation, The Bachelorette's Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt announced their split in July.

"We have not wanted to confirm up until this point because there have been much bigger issues going on in the world and we've both been taking space to think about what we really want," Angie shared on her Instagram Stories.

"Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I'm sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up."

The reality TV star continued: "I appreciate everyone's concern and the investment that many of you made into the show and our story, but this is real life and we both need privacy and time to heal. I just want to put the rumours to bed and to clarify so that questions stop."

Now, two months later, the former couple are still talking about what went wrong in their relationship.

After Carlin opened up to NOVA's new podcast How To… Life about the difficulties of navigating their relationship post-filming, Angie set the record straight on the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Although Carlin claimed that Angie and runner-up Timm "messaging each other started to eat me away", Angie confirmed that there was "nobody else involved" in their split.

"Timm and I stopped talking December last year and Carlin and I broke up only two months ago so it had nothing to do with Timm at all," she said.

She also shared that there was a very different reason the pair decided to go their separate ways.

"Chemistry doesn't always equal compatibility, and we were smitten with each other on the show," Angie said.

"I'm more spiritual and a little bit more carefree and wild whereas he's more... he's a Christian boy and we're just different."

But despite the endless explanations behind Angie and Carlin's split, we have another theory

You see, there's a not-so-sweet spot where most Bachelor relationships simply... die.

It generally comes around two to three months after the finale has aired.

The drama has settled. The media interviews have died down. And the couple, who are no longer in hiding from the prying eyes of the media, slowly settle into life without cameras, endless candles, awkward group dates, and pushy producers.

Oh, and not to mention the whole situation of watching your new boyfriend/girlfriend kissing 15 other people.

It's easy to see why a relationship might break down at this point.

After all, contestants often point out that relationships move at a much different speed within the ~magical~ Bachelor mansion/Fijian resort.

So, to back up our theory, here are six examples that prove that the one to three-month mark is the deadliest time for Bachelor relationships.

Matt Agnew and Chelsie McLeod

Image: Channel 10.

In 2019, The Bachelor saw astrophysicist Matt Agnew choose Chelsie McLeod to be his girlfriend.

After the season wrapped up, Matt immediately travelled overseas, with the pair rarely posting photos of each other on social media.

Just months after the finale aired, the couple confirmed their split.

"Chels and I have made some beautiful memories together that I’ll always cherish, and I wish her nothing but the absolute best," Matt shared on Instagram.

"However, it’s with a heavy heart that I write this. For Chels and me, our relationship hasn’t translated from filming to the real, every day world as we had hoped."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source claimed that Matt and Chelsie's relationship fell apart after Matt went overseas for several weeks after The Bachelor finale aired.

"The moment the show ended and they could finally be a proper couple and go out in public together, Matt basically just disappeared," the source said.

"Given the timing, it was as if he had suddenly lost interest and changed his mind about wanting a girlfriend or something. Things then fizzled out quickly," they added.

Renee Barrett and Matt Whyatt

Image: Channel 10.

Matt Whyatt and Renee Barrett formed a relationship on Bachelor in Paradise, confessing their love for each other at the final commitment ceremony.

But only weeks after the finale was filmed, Matt apparently dumped Renee... via text message.

"He actually broke up with me because he was seeing someone else, so he messaged me," she told the So Dramatic! podcast.

Renee added that distance played a big role in their split as well.

"It was really hard, I think distance really didn’t help our situation... and it didn’t work out for a number of reasons."

Read more: Screenshots and confessions: Inside the rumours that Matt cheated on Renee after paradise.

Ciarran Stott and Kiki Morris

Image: Channel 10.

After Kiki and Ciarran left Bachelor in Paradise before the final commitment ceremony, a message appeared on screen: "Within weeks, [Ciarran] ended the relationship."

According to Kiki, the couple moved into her apartment in Sydney just days after they arrived back in Australia. The pair then began making plans to start a fashion business and even move into a bigger apartment together.

"He met my whole family, we spent Christmas together, and he was living with me from the very day we left Fiji. He went to Darwin, packed up the remainder of his stuff, put his car on a truck, shipped it to Sydney and moved into my house," Kiki told the So Dramatic! podcast.

But within weeks of their relationship starting, it all fell apart on New Year's Eve.

After having a "huge argument", Kiki went to the gym. When she returned, Ciarran's stuff was packed, and he drove to Melbourne.

After that early January day, she "never heard from him again".

Brittany Hockley and Timm Hanly

Image: Channel 10.

Brittany Hockley and Timm Hanly were one of our favourite couples on Bachelor in Paradise.

But just weeks after leaving Paradise together, the couple ended their relationship.

Speaking on her Life Uncut podcast, Brittany admitted that Timm was a very different person inside and outside of Paradise.

"Everything he said to and made me feel, the way he was speaking, the things he promised me, none of that translated to the outside world. None. And I was so gobsmacked at the person he became the second we walked outside those doors," she said.

According to Brittany, Timm "ghosted" her, before blocking her on all social media platforms. It was only until Bachelor In Paradise aired that Timm contacted her and later apologised.

Timm later confirmed that he was dating his on and off ex-girlfriend Briana De La Motte again.

"This is the girl I was with for like six years before The Bachelorette and we got back together a few months ago," he said on Hobart’s Hit100.9 Jimmy & Nath.

"I think I was just a bit of a loose cannon back then and timing wasn’t right."

Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy

Image: Channel 10.

Sophie Monk was Australia's first celebrity Bachelorette in 2017.

At the end of the season, which aired in October 2017, Sophie chose intruder and celebrity publican Stu Laundy.

But just three months after the finale aired, the pair announced their split in January 2018, with Sophie admitting that their relationship ended during a trip to Canada over the Christmas period.

On the trip, Sophie realised that life outside of the reality TV bubble was difficult, and she came to the conclusion they didn't have a future together.

"I think when you go on holiday... you really get to know someone," she shared on A Current Affair, before admitting she realised they were "just very different people".

"It ended in Canada," she said bluntly.

The abrupt split led fans to question whether the couple's relationship was governed by a "relationship contract".

But as Sophie herself said, it seems their relationship simply couldn't work in the "real world".

Alex Nation and Bill Goldsmith

Image: Channel 10.

After saying "I love you" to each other during the Bachelor in Paradise finale, Bill Goldsmith abruptly dumped Alex Nation.

"In that moment I definitely felt that I fell in love with him," Alex shared on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special.

"Then we came back from paradise and it was good for three weeks, and then he told me that he didn’t love me, and that we, I suppose, couldn’t be together, and that he thinks it was the environment that made him fall in love with me," she added.

"It was hard because we came back and everything was amazing, and then all of a sudden I felt like it was flipped on its head.

"You know he told me that he didn’t feel that he actually loved me, and he just became really distant. I suppose the Bill I knew in Paradise wasn’t the Bill I knew outside of Paradise."

Feature Image: Instagram.



