Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Instagram post that pretty much confirms Brittany wins The Bachelor.

We can all stop watching the adventures of ‘The Honey Badger finds a mate,’ – AKA The Bachelor – because we’re pretty certain Port Macqarie native Brittany Hockley wins.

And the evidence is all in their most recent Instagram posts. Observe.

This was Nick’s post….

And this was Brittany’s…

A few things of note:

They used very similar language in both of their posts – “There is just something / There’s just something”. AND you’ll see that Nick wrote, “There is just something about a woman holding a snake,” and you know who was the only girl holding ‘a snake’ in that episode? Brittany Hockley.

The 30-year-old radiographer has been dubbed as the most likely to win by Sportsbet, and there have of course been other clues that hint at her victory along the way.

We pretty much know Nick picks a brunette as his final Bachelorette (tick) and Brittany herself liked a friend’s comment who asked her whether they should bet on her Bachelor victory.

She’s also befriended Nick’s family on social media and his sister Bernadette Cummins Bowler even wished her a Happy Birthday.

Like we said, the evidence is water tight.

2. This appears to be our first look at Hilary Duff’s stunning engagement ring. Kinda.

Hilary Duff has teased fans with a possible engagement ring on her Instagram, and while we don’t appreciate being left in the dark, gosh darn-it her ring is very pretty.

The Younger actress shared a photo of her vintage-inspired, five-diamond ring and she very conveniently placed it on the fourth finger of what looks like her left hand. Despite this, we do not yet have an engagement confirmation.

To be fair, even her older sister, Haylie Duff was a bit confused, commenting with: “Ummm I thought this was something else,” she wrote.

The 30-year-old is currently pregnant for the second time with boyfriend Matthew Koma. Duff also shares a six-year-old son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie who she divorced in 2015.

If you like the look of her non-engagement, engagement ring, you can nab one for yourself from antique jewellery label Fox & Bond, for a very pretty $2,140 ($1,535 USD).

Or you know… just stare in appreciation.

3. There’s video footage of Taylor Swift mocking Ed Sheeran and it’s pretty great.

Look. Of all the things we imagined best buds Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran might do when they hang out, hiking wasn’t among of them. And it seems Sheeran feels the same.

In a clip posted to TSwift’s Instagram account, the ginger pop star lags a couple of steps behind, puffing, as they schlep it through some kind of wooded area. (Woods, perhaps.)

“You OK, bro?” the 29-year-old lobs at Sheeran, 27.

After the Shape of You singer manages to step out from all that shade, he responds by flipping the proverbial bird.

“It’s called exercise,” she continues. “Have you ever done cardio? Strumming a guitar doesn’t count.”

Ruthless.

The friendly competition between the pair is set to heat up at the American Music Awards on October 9, when they go up against each other in the Artist of the Year and Favourite Pop/Rock Album categories.

4. Sarah Jessica Parker has finally acknowledged the biggest issue with Sex and the City.

For some of us, Sex and the City will forever hold the title of 'best TV show ever created, ever'.

The love story between Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha gave us so much - fashion, friendship, laughs and full frontal sex scenes.

Unfortunately, many of the show's nineties and noughties dating tropes don't sit all that well in 2018, something which Sarah Jessica Parker has finally acknowledged.

In an recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show's star said a lot of the SATC story lines come across kind of tone-deaf these days, which is one of the reasons a remake isn't on the cards.

“You couldn’t make it today because of the lack of diversity on screen,” she said, referring to the fact most of the cast was white.

“I personally think it would feel bizarre.”

We're not that keen on a reboot anyway... can we just leave a couple TV shows and movies as they were?

5. The Twins recap The Bachelorette trailer: The hidden message we all missed.

If you were watching The Bachelor on Wednesday night, you might've noticed something... odd pop up on your TV screen.

Yep, we got our first trailer for Ali Oetjen's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

There were a lot of things to unpack in the minute-long clip, so of course, we got our Bachelor recap experts Jessie and Clare Stephens on the case.

To watch the clip and read their brilliant recap (including the hidden message we all missed), check out the full recap of The Bachelorette trailer here.