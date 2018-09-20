Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

1. The Bachelor’s Brittany Hockley on her creepy realisation about her last relationship.

Prior to signing up to vie for the love of a man against 24 other women, Brittany Hockley had been single for seven years.

However, now that we know about the trials and tribulations of her last relationship, we can understand why.

Speaking exclusively to OK! Magazine, the 30-year-old radiographer shared some scarring details from her last relationship, and oh boy… he did not sound like a very nice man.

“Yeah, I was in a relationship with a guy, but he was seeing someone else basically from day dot, and was just setting up an identical life with her,” she told the publication.

“They were going to call their kids the same names, made us wear the same perfumes.” Umm… what?!

Because if there’s one thing (among many) that will put someone off dating, it’s a man who lies to your face while two-timing you with another woman.

Although, she’s been tipped as the most likely to win the heart of the Honey Badger, there’s an increasing body of evidence which suggest he doesn’t end up with any of the Bachie contestants.

Either way, Britt… you deserve the best and we want nothing but good things for you.

We really do.

2. Turns out Kylie Jenner lied about never eating cereal with milk and we have proof.

Breaking news. So it turns out Kylie Jenner straight up lied about having only recently enjoyed the universal delight that is slurping a bowl of cereal with milk.

Yesterday, the 21-year-old tweeted about her first “life changing” taste of cereal with milk, and as the owner of a handbag closet the size of modest inner-city apartment, we found that rather difficult to believe.

BECAUSE IT WASN’T TRUE.

Now, let’s give a minute of silence to the poor journalist intern who had to scroll through five years’ worth of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram content to dig up the dirt.

May your workplace subsidise you for your carpal tunnel treatment.

3. Hugh Jackman on the “pact” that keeps his 22-year marriage with Deborra-lee Furness alive.



They’ve been together for over two decades, but for Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, there’s one pact that’s kept their marriage alive.

Speaking to Who magazine, the 49-year-old actor shared how the pair maintain a steady work life balance, by consulting each other before making any big decisions.

“When Deb and I got married, we made a pact that we would look at each other at every turning point in our lives and ask ourselves if this is good or bad for our family,” the Greatest Showman star told the magazine.

“The family is all four of us, so something may be great for my career but terrible for the family, or actually it may be a bit of a sacrifice for the family but really good for me,” she added.

Hugh also added that his wife occasionally tells him when the time isn’t right to sign onto a new project.

“She’s the best barometer of that,” he said.

Hugh and Deb share two kids, 18-year-old Oscar and 13-year-old Ava.

4. Chrissy Teigan shares the unique name she wanted for Miles before John Legend vetoed it.

Surely there’s no greater responsibility than giving another human being the name they’ll live with for the rest of their days, right?

Of course, your kids could go and get their name legally changed, but that wouldn’t erase years of trauma from a ‘unique’ name.

One such name almost found itself on the birth certificate of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby boy Miles. That is, until John vetoed it.

“To my Puddy in dog heaven, our first born pup: I think about you every day. We will miss you always. John won’t let me name baby boy after you. Just know I tried,” the model, TV presenter and mum-of-two wrote in her new cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More, InStyle reports.

Considering how hilarious Chrissy is on social media, it’s likely this name was never really on the list of potentials for their son.

But then again…

5. So, it looks like early footage from The Bachelor spoils the ending.

Oh dear.

We spy a very convincing Bachelor spoiler.

At the very beginning of every season of The Bachelor, Network Ten shows us a several-minute long montage of all the exciting things we can expect in the weeks to come.

It was the same deal for Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' current season of The Bachelor.

And as observed by News.com.au, the that promo video appears to contain spoilers of bachelorettes on dates we’re yet to see.

If you're keen on spoilers, you'll find them in our full story about The Bachelor promo video spoilers here.