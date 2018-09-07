Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I had accepted death.” We now know the tragic reason why Avril Lavigne disappeared for five years.

It has been five years since Avril Lavigne last released an album, and the singer has remained relatively out of the spotlight for that time as she privately battled with Lyme Disease.

The “Girlfriend” singer has published a blog post explaining her decision to remove herself from the public eye whilst she dealt with her illness.

“Those were the worst years of my life as I went through both physical and emotional battles,” she wrote.

Now, the 33-year-old is preparing to release a new album later this month, with the first single called “Head Above Water”.

“The first song I am choosing to release is called ‘Head Above Water’. It is also the first song I wrote from my bed during one of the scariest moments of my life.

“I had accepted death and could feel my body shutting down”, the singer explained to her fans.

“I felt like I was drowning. Like I was going under water and I just needed to come up for air. Like I was in a river being pulled in a current. Unable to breathe.”

Lavigne went on to say that her decision to be open about her health struggles didn’t come easily, as she wanted “it to all be behind me”.

Her decision to be so open was due to the fact that “not only is it a part of my life, I need to bring awareness to the severity of Lyme Disease.”

The song finished her letter to her fans by saying: “I now have a very strong, triumphant, powerful and true record to me and my experiences over the last few years. My first single is called ‘Head Above Water’, and it will be here on September 19th.”

2. The very awkward on air exchange between The Bachelor’s Cat and Beau Ryan.

Well. Things just got very awkward between Cat from The Bachelor and Beau Ryan.

While on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, Cat said on air “Apparently you’re married though, devo”.

“Yeah, I’m married,” replied the high profile NRL star, who is indeed married to Kara Orrell.

“You were great in Grease: The Arena Spectacular, though,” Cat, who has been dubbed one of the ‘mean girls’ of The Bachelor said to Ryan.

The exchange led co-host Kyle Sandilands to say “Can we keep the flirting off the air?”

Or, can you just not flirt with a married man? Cool.

3. The famous British actress Ronan Keating insists is very rude.

Ronan Keating has a bone to pick with a well-known British actor who apparently behaved badly on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London earlier this week.

He may not have named the actress, but people seem to think he was talking about Kate Beckinsale.

He explained on his Magic FM breakfast show that there is a queue for red carpets, since celebrities all arrive pretty quickly, but that one actress… skipped the line and went straight onto the red carpet.

“And I see this figure coming, I’ve kind of got my back to the red carpet, and I see this person moving and they’re moving at speed,” he said.

“They walk past us … past the whole queue, straight to the top of the red carpet in front of the photographers. You can just see everybody in the queue … everyone’s just looking going, ‘Who the f**k doe she think she is?'” he added.

While he said he didn’t want to name anyone, his co-host revealed that she was a British actress in a pivotal film about World War 2. Pearl Harbour.

There’s drama in Hollywood people. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

4. Months later, we now know the cause of Dolores O’Riordan’s, the lead singer of The Cranberries, death.

A London court has revealed that the lead singer of the Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, tragically died in January after drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

The 46-year-old singer was found in a Park Lane hotel room earlier this year, and was found to be four times over the legal drinking limit.

Her three children, 20-year-old Taylor Baxter, 16-year-old Molly Leigh and 12-year-old Dakota Rain were with their father Don in Toronto at the time of the hearing.

5. “We’re not a nasty show.” Why Fifi Box refused to interview The Bachelor’s Cat.

In case you missed it, this season’s series of The Bachelor has outraged Australian audiences due to the behaviour of contestants Romy, Cat and Alisha. The three women, who have been dubbed the ‘mean girls’, have shamed, bullied and gaslighted the other women also vying for the Honey Badger’s love, as shown over a number of episodes.

So last night, when the ‘mean girls’ left the show, the nation was not-so-quietly cheering. And this morning, Cat Henesey-Smith was banned from appearing on FoxFM’s Fifi, Fev and Byron as a direct consequence of her behaviour.

Fifi Box reprimanded Cat on air explaining why they made the last-minute decision to cancel Cat’s appearance.

