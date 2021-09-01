Australia has recorded over 100 Delta deaths. These are the stories of some we have lost.

This week, Australia passed a devastating milestone.

On Monday, the country recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the figure rising to 1,012 at the time of publication.

In NSW alone, 100 of those deaths have occurred since the Delta strain was first identified in Sydney's eastern suburbs on June 16.

In a time where daily cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to increase, Mamamia wanted to share the names and stories behind these devastating numbers.

﻿Here are just a few of the people who Australia have sadly lost in the recent Delta outbreak.

NSW

Adriana Midori Takara

In July, Adriana Midori Takara became the eighth person in NSW to die during the current outbreak.

On the same weekend of her death, thousands of mostly maskless anti-lockdown protesters lined the streets of Sydney, Takara's brother and boyfriend said their final goodbyes through a hospital window. Her other family members had to say goodbye over Zoom.

"Her brother and her boyfriend got a call from the hospital Saturday afternoon saying 'come quickly, she doesn't have long to live'," her friend, Marlene Coimbra, told The Daily Telegraph at the time.

"She was unconscious the whole time that she was there and on her last day, a few blocks away, the anti-vaxxers were protesting."

The 38-year-old Brazilian international student died at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital just 10 days after she contracted the highly infectious COVID Delta variant. She had no underlying conditions.

She reportedly tried on more than one occasion to book an appointment for the jab but was informed by the NSW Health portal that no appointments were available until October.

Coimbra described the accounting student as a "hardworking" and "normal girl" who had plans to marry her boyfriend, also a student, after they finished studying.

"[She was a] hardworking girl, let me tell you," Coimbra told the ABC at the time.

"She studied very hard. She was very dedicated to whatever she was doing."

Aude Alaskar

Earlier this month, Aude Alaskar sadly became Australia's youngest COVID-19 victim.

Aged just 27, the forklift driver collapsed in his southwest Sydney home, just three months after he married his wife, Yasmin. He was not vaccinated.

Alaskar tested positive for the virus 13 days before his death, after contracting it from his wife who works at an aged care facility.

Every day he was being called by nursing staff while in isolation, and had complained of being fatigued, but his deterioration happened suddenly.

His wife later found him collapsed in the bathroom of their Warwick Farm home while taking a shower. He'd been coughing and vomiting and paramedics couldn't save him.

Relatives have since told The Daily Telegraph that his family had a long history of heart problems.

Family who spoke with The Daily Telegraph said Aude, who was born in Iraq and came to Australia as a refugee in 2011, was "an amazing person" and "such a sweetheart".

His soccer club described him as a "gentleman both on and off the field," with president Gary Phillips telling The Australian he was "fit as a fiddle".

An Indigenous man

Earlier this week, a Dubbo man become the first indigenous person in Australia to die from COVID-19. His name has not been published in any media outlets.

The man, who was in his 50s and unvaccinated, died at Dubbo Base Hospital. He had no underlying health conditions.

The man's death has prompted an urgent plea for Indigenous communities in western NSW to get vaccinated, with more than 400 COVID-19 cases linked to Dubbo.

VIC

Sadly, NSW is not alone in its Delta death toll. Two women died in Victoria this week - one aged in their 40s from the Darebin council area and the other aged in her 60s from Hume.

Both women died in their homes and at this stage, it's not clear whether they were vaccinated.

Their deaths mark the first COVID-19 losses in the state since October last year.

"We send our deepest condolences to the families and communities involved – and we will be working with them to give them the support and guidance they need over the coming days," the Department of Health said in a statement, according to the ABC.

