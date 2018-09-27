The incredibly generous gesture Ashton Kutcher made to his ex-step daughter Rumer Willis.

Ashton Kutcher’s still got a whole lot of love for his ex-step daughter.

Despite it being over five years since the actor split with his ex-wife Demi Moore, it seems Kutcher and his former step daughter Rumer Willis are still close.

Almost a decade ago, the former That ’70s Show star purchased a AUD$1.3 million Hollywood Hills home with Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter.

And now, Kutcher’s signed over his half of the two bedroom property, leaving the house exclusively to Rumer.

Kutcher’s current wife, actress Mila Kunis, also had to sign the house over to Rumer as it technically belonged to her as well.

Kutcher and Moore finalised their divorce in 2013 after eight years of marriage.

According to Kunis, who married Kutcher in 2015, the 40-year-old still has a relationship with Rumer and her younger sisters Tallulah and Scout Willis.

"They [Kutcher and Moore] had, like, a normal, real relationship," Kunis said on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

"He was younger but he loved those kids," she added.

The Two and a Half Men actor has previously applauded Rumer on his Facebook page when she wrote an essay about body image.

"It's amazing that you're telling your story and speaking up for other women," Kutcher wrote.

Kutcher and his wife Kunis have two of their own children together, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast earlier this year, Kutcher shared how the couple won't be raising their kids to depend on a trust fund.

“My kids are not getting like big… I’m not setting up a trust for them, we’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things,” he said.

“And so if my kids want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it but they’re not getting trusts. So hopefully they’ll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had.”

