Ariana Grande was at the peak of her career when two tragedies struck.

This post discusses distressing events and may be triggering for some readers.

Just like Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato before her, Ariana Grande got her big break on a kids’ TV series.

For Grande, it was on Nickelodeon’s Victorious where she played Cat Valentine from 2010 to 2013.

The then 16-year-old's voice was also featured on the show's soundtrack, which led to the release of her first single, 'The Way', followed by her debut album, 'Yours Truly', as reported by Planet Radio UK

The single was a duet with rapper Mac Miller, who she later began dating.

By 2014, Grande had collaborated with Iggy Azalea on ‘Problem’ which earned them an MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop Video.

She had also teamed up with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj for another huge hit, ‘Bang Bang’.

Her success continued as she released her second album, ‘My Everything’ in 2014, followed by 'Dangerous Woman' in 2016.

By this stage, fans were desperate to see her perform live, so the 'Dangerous Woman Tour' hit the road.

Grande scheduled shows all over the world, including the UK. But on May 22, 2017, at her Manchester Arena show, tragedy struck.

Twenty-two people, including children, were killed, when an Islamic extremist suicide bomber detonated a device in the foyer at the show as concert goers were leaving the venue.

Image: Ariana Grande/Facebook

In the moments that followed, Ariana shared a statement on Facebook, telling fans she was, “Broken.”

She said, “From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have the words.”

In the days after the tragedy, Grande was comforted by boyfriend Miller, who cancelled his own festival appearances to be with her. A month after the terrorist attack, he joined her back at the Manchester Arena for a benefit concert.

But in May the following year, the couple split, with Grande posting to her Instagram story:

"Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick.

"I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!

"Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you.

"I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"

Just a month later, Grande sat down with British Vogue. In the interview, she said she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the terrorist attack at her concert.

“It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing,” she told the magazine.

“I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”





That same month, Grande went public with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in a since-deleted Instagram post shared by the comedian. Just a few weeks later they were engaged. “I feel like I won a contest, so sick. It’s f*cking lit,” Pete told Jimmy Fallon.

But that September, Grande's world was rocked again, when Miller died of an accidental drug overdose, as reported by Billboard.

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore," she wrote on Instagram, according to Complex.

"i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long.

“above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. Rest," she wrote.

As she grieved Mac’s death, she ended her whirlwind romance with Davison. US Weekly confirmed the breakup in October, and in November, Davidson addressed it on SNL.

He told viewers, “I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK. She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

For the next two years, Grande put dating on the back burner.

But in February 2020, she fell for realtor, Dalton Gomez. According to Us Weekly, they pair had met when Grande was looking for a new home pre-pandemic. In May of that year they hard-launched the relationship in Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck With You’ music video.

"He is the type of guy she has been looking for," a source told Us Weekly.

"He's very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs."

By December, they were engaged. The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer surprised fans when she confirmed the news via Instagram. "Forever n then some,” she wrote alongside a snap of her diamond and pearl engagement ring.

People confirmed they’d tied the knot mid-pandemic in May 2021, at her home in Montecito home.

"It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," her rep told the magazine.

From the outside, it appeared like a match made in heaven, but like many Hollywood pairings, this one didn’t last the distance.

We learned this month that Grande and Dalton split back in January.

