Well, we've finally made it.

After five long weeks, The Bachelorette Australia wrapped up for another year with sisters Elly and Becky Miles choosing their final contestants.

In a season that was plagued by endless rumours and spoilers, it wasn't entirely surprising to see who was left standing at the final ceremony.

But as well all know, it's often after the final episode wraps up that the real drama starts to unfold.

Now that Elly and Becky can openly talk about their experiences, here's all the post The Bachelorette finale gossip in one place.

Are Elly and Frazer still together?

After The Bachelorette wrapped up, Elly and Frazer both posted to their Instagram accounts, confirming that they are still dating.

"What a ride," Elly shared.

"I just want to thank everyone for their support and kind words to Frazer and I. What an incredible experience to have been on."

"The secret's finally out," Frazer wrote.

"Coming into the mansion I didn't know what I was going to get out of this experience. I'm glad I stepped out of my comfort zone and opened my heart up... I got to meet Elly, such a kind and genuine person. I can't wait to see what the future has in store... exciting times to come."

The couple also shared a video update on The Bachelorette's official Instagram page.

"I think we're just really excited to do real life together, go on some adventures, make some memories and just get to know each other even more outside of the experience that we've had," Elly shared.

Speaking on Hit Queensland Breakfast with Cliffo & Gabi, Elly, who is based in New South Wales, shared her plans to move to Queensland next year to be with Frazer.

"I think for a little while, we'll just go backwards and forth. In the new year, I'll [head] up to Queensland," she shared.

While it's been difficult dealing with the current border issues between New South Wales and Queensland, the couple also shared that they've taken advantage of the Byron Bay bubble in recent months to be together.

Speaking to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, last month, Elly admitted that she wasn't at the "saying I love you" stage yet in her new relationship.

"Honestly for me, I have only been in love once and that was a long time ago," Elly said. "It’s very rare for me to get real feelings for someone. I don’t fall very easily and I haven't felt like this about someone before. We’re still on the journey to the 'L' word but I’m so happy."

Apparently Frazer had a 'secret girlfriend' during filming.

Goodness.

It seems Frazer may have had a 'secret girlfriend' during filming.

Speaking to The Wash, a woman named Shyanne claimed that she was dating Frazer until he flew to Sydney to film The Bachelorette.

"Frazer and I were seeing each other before he went into the mansion. We were together two days before he left to go on the show. I knew he was going," she shared.

After returning to Queensland after filming, Frazer reportedly told Shyanne that he "came second".

"When Frazer got out, he called me straight from the airport. He said, 'I appreciate you so much, I had a lot of thinking to do, and I thought about you a lot when I was in the house. In an ideal world we would be together, but because of the show, we can’t.' He told me to my face multiple times that he didn’t win," she told the publication.

Although Frazer has since broken off their relationship, Shyanne claimed that she has been speaking to him daily.

"I had to watch the finale last night and see that he won, while sitting with his dog," she said, adding that she had been taking care of Frazer's dog while he travelled to New South Wales to reunite with Elly.

As for Frazer's decision to go on the show, Shyanne claimed that he had hopes of launching a business afterward.

"He told me numerous times he wasn’t going on the show to find love. He had an inkling that it was Elly [due to media rumours]. And said, 'She’s not my type,'" she claimed.

Frazer and Elly are yet to respond to Shyanne's claims.

"I’m speaking out not because I want clout, I just want him to be held accountable for saying these things to my face while he was with Elly. I ultimately want to protect Elly," she added.

How did Joe respond to the finale?

On Thursday night's finale, Elly broke down after telling Joe Woodbury that he was the runner-up.

Posting to Instagram after the finale aired, Joe shared his thoughts:

"Sometimes things don’t work out, no matter how much we want them to, and that’s just life. I’ve said from the beginning of this whole experience that I’m a firm believer of fate, and that everything happens for a reason, and for me this means that it hasn’t been my fate to find love here. I hold my head high knowing I stuck by who I am, and know that I put everything on the table with how I felt," he wrote.

"To both Elly and Becky, you are both incredible women and carried yourself so well throughout the entire journey, you both deserve great things and I truly hope you find what you are after in life!" he continued.

"For me, this means that my search for love continues."

Are Becky and Pete still together?

Although Elly and Frazer are still together, we can't say the same for Becky and Pete.

On Friday morning, Becky announced her split from Pete on Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone for coming on this incredible and crazy journey with Elly and I. We came into this experience wanting a fairy tale ending for the two of us, and while I am thrilled that Elly found her person in Frazer, unfortunately things didn't work out with Pete and me," Becky wrote.

"Although I wasn’t lucky enough to find my person this time around, I am grateful for this opportunity and leave with fond memories and no regrets," she continued.

"I wish Pete happiness and all the best in his search for love." Pete also shared the news on his own Instagram page, writing: "Becky is a wonderful woman and I wish her nothing but happiness in life and love. It is truly what she deserves." Since breaking the news, however, Becky has opened up further about how their relationship ended on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "We filmed the finale, we had a couple of days together, they were really lovely days. "We left that saying, you know, we're going to miss each other, he was happy I chose him. We had plans to like go and..." she trailed off, getting emotional. "We had plans to visit each other and see how things are going, I knew it wasn't going to be easy because I think he was a little bit closed off and I knew that. But I thought he was worth taking that risk because I saw lots of really good qualities in him." The 30-year-old shared that Pete ultimately ended the relationship during a FaceTime call. "When he got home to Adelaide, about three days later we had a FaceTime and he said, 'Look I'm sorry I just can't do it'... I still feel quite confused, I'm not really sure [of Pete's reason why]. He said that he didn't see a spark there," she recalled. "He just wanted to chuck in the towel without even having a conversation about it," she added.