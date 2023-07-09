The internet is convinced Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White are dating.

In rather unexpected news, the internet is obsessed with Hollywood's rumoured new power couple: singer/actress Selena Gomez and The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White.

(See? We told you it was unexpected!)

Watch: Relationship red flags. Post continues after video.

Rumours first emerged about the pair after celebrity gossip website DeuxMoi shared receipts claiming that the celebrities had remained in touch after meeting at a photo shoot.

The unverified post was titled "The Bear" in reference to White's hit Disney+ series and read:

"A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is *casually* dating again.

"He met this A-list singer/actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the States from filming overseas," the post said.

Jeremy Allen White. Image: Getty.

While the DeuxMoi post didn’t mention White or Gomez by name, the internet pointed out quite a few similarities between the people described and the two celebs.

For one thing, the actors appeared together in Vanity Fair's 29th annual Hollywood issue in February 2023.

White has just separated from fellow actor Addison Timlin after she filed for divorce in May after three years of marriage and one decade together. The pair share two daughters: four-year-old Ezra and two-year-old Dolores.

Read more: Jeremy Allen White was 14 when he first met his wife. But she had a boyfriend.

The split came four months after White took Timlin as his date to the Golden Globe awards, thanking her when he won 'Best Actor' for his role in The Bear. "I love you deep in my bones," he said during his acceptance speech. "Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for everything you’ve done."

Fans linked Gomez to the DeuxMoi post as the Disney Channel alum posted photos to her Instagram from Paris where she was shooting the film Emilia Perez and recording her fourth studio album, according to the Daily Mail.

This would mean she has recently "returned to the States from filming overseas," as the anonymous poster described.

The frequent speculation around who Selena is dating has prompted the Only Murders In The Building star to take it upon herself to clarify her relationship status, even posting a TikTok in May stating she’s single.

In March 2022, rumours were circulating that Gomez and entrepreneur Zen Matoshi were dating. And who can forget those Zayn Malik rumours?

However, an insider close to the actress has since told E! News "Selena is happily single right now.

"Selena is very traditional, she would love to find ‘her person’ and get married and have a family one day," the source continued.

"She is not looking for something serious now and is in no rush to settle down as her priority continues to be her health, career and philanthropy work."

Other than a random DeuxMoi claim and a few specific pieces of convenient evidence (like the fact Gomez and White both worked with Vanity Fair for one), it mostly seems like we just shouldn't believe everything we read online.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.

Do you have any Streaming Video Services in your household? e.g. Netflix, Binge, etc. We want to hear from you! Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.