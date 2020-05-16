Carlin found love on The Bachelorette. Months later, he was diagnosed with severe depression.

Remember when Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt said ‘I love you’ to each other on The Bachelorette Australia 2019 finale?

Well, it’s been almost nine months since we watched that moment on the telly, and although so much in the world has changed since then, from what we can see on Instagram, their relationship has been going strong ever since. With the occasional selfie and TikTok dances in between their busy schedules.

Of course, social media is only a highlights reel. We only put up what we want people to see, even during a global pandemic. How we’re really feeling and what we’re really going through doesn’t always make the feed.

For Carlin, it’s living with severe depression and anxiety.

On Saturday, the personal trainer and former reality TV star posted about the side of him we don’t usually see behind his shirtless photos and sponsored posts.

“It’s so easy to portray a happy, “blessed”, fun, easy going life on social media… but what people don’t see is the storm that we can have in our minds, the depression and anxiety that we struggle with daily,” the 31-year-old wrote.

“It’s even harder being in the public eye. People think they know you from your 15 minutes on TV. Will make up their minds about your whole character and even go out of their way to tell you how much they dislike you, without even scratching the surface of who you really are.”

Carlin went on to explain how it was only when he went to see his GP earlier this year that he realised what he was feeling wasn’t something he had to deal with alone.

“It took my doctor to tell me I suffer with severe depression and anxiety only months ago, for me to seek help. It’s difficult times right now with the physical isolation but please, PLEASE don’t keep it isolated and in the dark. Talk to someone, reach out for help!”

“We naturally isolate ourselves when we are feeling anxious and depressed. It does make it hard for our support networks to know and try [to] help. Speaking up can really turn it around.”

Speaking to Mamamia, Carlin said regular appointments with his psychologist have been helping him manage his mental health, especially in isolation.

“I have been talking to a psychologist each week over the phone in the comfort of my own home. To be able to speak to someone about literally anything and everything has been amazing.”

“Conversations without judgement and biased opinions, but rather with a professional who is only interested in equipping me with the tools to navigate life and my battle with mental health. To be honest, we all could benefit from speaking to a professional from time to time because every single person has been through something, whether big or small, that can profoundly effect the lens through which we see the world and how we operate in it.”

Having a supportive partner who is understanding and compassionate also helps, which Carlin has in Angie.

“Angie and I have been there for each other, both of us in the other person’s corner when one of us is battling. It’s been such a blessing to have someone who is so understanding and supportive. Her knowledge over the years studying mental health and personal growth in the area of mental health has really helped me!”

Angie has previously been open about her own mental health, and the toll going on reality TV and copping everything that comes with that had on her wellbeing. The 30-year-old has lived with anxiety and depression during different periods of her life, including when she lost her nanny in 2018, experiencing an eating disorder through her teens and early twenties, and being diagnosed with endometriosis.

Earlier this month, the media personality said she’s unapologetic about her anxiety in a series of Instagram stories.

“Without my anxiety, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today. Without all the little missions I’ve been through, I wouldn’t be who I am and who I’m continuing to grow into,” she said.

“If I hadn’t been through what I’ve been through mental health-wise, I wouldn’t have the understanding and compassion I have towards it. I understand it, and know you’re not alone.”

In a 2019 interview with Mamamia about her endometriosis experience, Angie added, “You get depressed. I wouldn’t want to get out of bed… when you’re not feeling good down there, it can affect everything. And the severe depression and anxiety I was getting from the thought of it coming was awful.”

“I’m big on meditation and mindfulness, and I know when I’m overdoing it with work or booze, or not looking after myself.”

Whether you hear it from a reality TV star, a loved one, or a stranger on Instagram, the message is clear. To anyone struggling, please don’t keep it to yourself. Even though we’re all weathering the same storm in very different boats, there will always be someone to talk to when you need.

If you think you may be struggling with your mental health, please contact your general practitioner. If you’re based in Australia, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 for support or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Feature image: Instagram/@angiekent_ and @carlinsterritt.

