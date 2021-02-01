Bachelor in Paradise star Alex Nation is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Carson Jory.

The 28-year-old shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Sunday night, alongside a photo of her holding her baby bump.

"I wonder if you’ll have your Father’s eyes? Will you be stubborn like your Mother? See you soon little darling," she captioned the post.

Alex, who already shares her son Elijah with her ex partner, only just announced her relationship with Carson on Instagram in December.

"Nice to meet you Mr Jory," she captioned a series of black and white photos of the couple.

She also shared a photo of her and Carson looking very cute together in an Instagram post earlier last month.

But aside from a handful of Instagram photos, Alex has kept her relationship with Carson quite private.

Here's everything we do know about her past relationships.

Becoming pregnant at 19.

Alex was 19 when she fell pregnant with her son Elijah after having a fling with her boss from work.

"Elijah was a one-night stand baby," Alex told fellow Bachelor alum Laura Byrne on Mamamia's Me After You podcast.

"We had an office fling and it was just one night [after a work party]. One night of flirting, passion and excitement. Six weeks later, I found out I was pregnant."

"We weren't dating or anything. So we had to get to know each other and learn to love each other over the course of the next nine months for Elijah. It was a completely different ball game. The biggest whoopsie, but the best whoopsie."

In Alex's eyes, there was no option besides having the baby, regardless if Elijah's father, Joel, was interested in raising a child or not.

"I remember finding out I was pregnant and knowing the only option was having a baby. I didn't think of the alternative. I remember being so petrified telling Joel that I was pregnant because it was going to impact his life as well; but I had already made my decision," she explained on the podcast.

"I remember asking him to come to my apartment and I was bawling my eyes out and saying, 'I'm so sorry, I'm pregnant. I know that this isn't your decision and we don't even know each other, so however much you want to have to do with your child is entirely up to you.' And I remember him looking at me and saying, 'So we're having a baby'," she recalled.

After becoming a dad at 23, Alex said Joel "just owned the whole dad life".

Alas, the pair eventually decided to go their separate ways.

"After I separated from Joel, it was almost like unleashing this wild beast. I kind of felt like I was finding myself as a woman again," Alex told Laura.

"I kind of just went on this tumultuous exploration of trying to find my youthful self again; and try and not feel like a mum who's tired and exhausted. So for the first first year or 18 months [after the split], it was hard but also fun."

Finding love on reality TV.

In 2016, Alex decided to take her search for love onto TV when she appeared on season four of The Bachelor.

Throughout the series, Australia watched on as the 24-year-old single mother fell in love with Richie Strahan, a 31-year-old Rope Access Technician from Perth.

After winning Richie's heart, the couple continued their relationship in the real world before they eventually separated in 2017.

The following year, Alex told news.com.au that her and Richie broke up because of long distance.

"We had internal as well as external pressures," she told the publication.

"Then we went quiet on social media because things went quiet in our relationship, and we had everyone speculating which put more pressure on us. The good thing about Richie and I is that we did communicate. But a relationship breakup is hard anyway."

They later spoke about their breakup on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019.

"I barely saw you. I needed to see you more," Alex told Richie on the show, who argued that she had barely visited him in Perth.

While in Paradise, Alex formed a connection with two other Bachie contestants - Brooke Blurton and Bill Goldsmith.

Alex later called things off with Brooke during the show and Bill eventually broke up with Alex three weeks after filming wrapped.

"It was an amazing two, three weeks. It was really nice getting to know each other," Alex told Mamamia about her split from Bill.

"But all of a sudden, there was a huge shift in our relationship. He started to get distant, he was very distracted, and I knew that something wasn’t quite right," she continued.

"In the end, my intuition was right. We had a discussion about our relationship and he told me that he didn’t love me, even though he told me he loved me on the show. So that kind of finished our relationship."

Her engagement to Maegan Luxa.

After her breaking up with Richie, Alex began dating her AFL teammate Maegan Luxa.

The 28-year-old opened up about how she told her son about the relationship, during her interview on Me After You.

"Maegan was coming over a little more and we were going to Maegan's a little more and it got to the point when I really loved this person," Alex explained.

"I remember sitting Elijah down and explaining to him, 'You know how Mummy loves Daddy? And how Mummy and Daddy were together once upon a time? Well, you know I really love Maegan and I have feelings for Maegan. Do you know what that means?'"

"And he said, 'Yeah. It means you're gay'.

"It was just so beautiful because he didn't care," she said.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2017, but eventually split in mid 2018.

"Everything was on fast forward," Alex told Nova's Fitzy & Wippa the following year.

"It was super intense, passionate and beautiful. She proposed to me and at the time, I was madly in love with her so I said yes. But I think I freaked out and thought it was moving too quickly. I didn't want to wake up one morning and be like, 'this isn't for me'. I said I needed to do this for myself and explore my sexuality."

