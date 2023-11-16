There are plenty of Hollywood friendships that have stood the test of time.

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone; and of course, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, who have co-starred in 12 movies together (and counting).

These are wholesome relationships solidified through many iconic films.

The following duos are nothing like the above pairings.

These on-screen relationships turned sour, so sour that the actors now publicly despise each other.

The below actors will probably never be in the same room together (let alone the same movie or TV show) again.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in SATC. Image: HBO.

The two actors have made no secret of their lingering feud, which began when they were co-stars on Sex and the City.

Cattrall then confirmed the rumour that the show's two stars never got along in a TV interview.

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker,” she told Piers Morgan in 2017. “I think she could’ve been nicer. I really think she could’ve been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”

Sex and the City was rebooted in 2021 but Cattrall did not return.

“We did not ask her to be part of this [And Just Like That] because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue," Parker told The Hollywood Reporter's podcast. "And it no longer felt comfortable for us."

In the 2023 season, Cattrall did appear on And Just Like That for a brief cameo but filmed her scene without Parker present.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Kiefer Sutherland.

Kiefer Sutherland and Freddie Prinze Jr. at the season 8 premiere. Image: Getty.

Freddie Prinze Jr. starred alongside Kiefer Sutherland on 24 in 2010, but it's not an experience he looks back on fondly. "Kiefer [Sutherland] was the most unprofessional dude in the world," he told ABC News in 2014.

"That's not me talking trash, I'd say it to his face. I think everyone that's worked with him has said that."

In response, Sutherland's representative released the following statement:

"Kiefer worked with Freddie Prinze, Jr. more than five years ago, and this is the first he has heard of Freddie's grievances."

George Clooney and Russell Crowe.

George and Russell's feud can be traced back to a snobby comment the Aussie actor threw in 2005. In response to Hollywood stars collaborating with brands, he said, "I don't do ads for suits in Spain like George Clooney or cigarettes in Japan like Harrison [Ford]," he told The Guardian.

"Making an ad is a contradiction of the f**king social contract with the audience."

Clooney wasn't thrilled with the public call-out.

"He picked a fight with me. He started it for no reason at all," Clooney told Esquire in 2013.

"Who the f**k does this guy think he is? He's a Frank Sinatra wannabe. He really went after me and so I sent him a note going, 'Dude, the only people who succeed when two famous people are fighting is PEOPLE magazine. What the f**k is wrong with you?'"

The two actors have never starred in a movie together.

Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte.

Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte in I Love Trouble. Image: Buena Vista Pictures.

Roberts and Nolte starred together for the first and (definitely) last time in the 1994 rom-com I Love Trouble. After the film premiered, Roberts called Nolte “completely disgusting” in an interview.

"He's going to hate me for saying this, but he seems to go out of his way to repel people," she added.

At the time, Nolte reportedly said back, “It’s not nice to call someone ‘disgusting’. But she’s not a nice person.” \

In 2022, Nick reflected on working with Julia, telling Business Insider, "It was absurd what we went through. It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers."

Tina Fey and Paris Hilton.

Tina Fey worked with Paris Hilton when the reality star hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live – and it wasn't a great experience, according to the 30 Rock creator.

In an interview on the Howard Stern Show, Fey called Hilton a "piece of s**t" and claimed she fulfilled her expectations of the dumb blonde stereotype she portrayed on TV.

"I think many people were like, 'maybe she'll be fun, you know, she won't take herself so seriously.' She takes herself super seriously!" Fey told Stern. "She's so dumb; she's so proud of how dumb she is."

Tina then told a story about how Paris refused to do a sketch which mocked the time, err... her intimate video was leaked online.

"This guy Jim Downey wrote this really, really funny sketch. It was supposed to be like Lorne [Michaels] just finding out that she had a sex tape... She [Hilton] was like, 'I'm not doing it,' and she wouldn't come out of her dressing room ... which, nobody does that stuff."

Ummm, yeah... that does sound terrible, but not for the reasons Fey is suggesting.

Hilton did not respond to Fey's comments, but she never returned to SNL.

Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones.

Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones in Batman Forever. Image: Warner Bros.

Carrey and Jones joined forces as Two-Face and the Riddler on 1995’s Batman Forever, but away from camera they were far from friends.

Director Joel Schumacher said that Jones “was not kind to Jim Carrey... Tommy is... and I say this with great respect, a scene stealer. Well, you can’t steal the scene from Jim Carrey. It’s impossible. And I think it irked Tommy."

Carrey claimed that during filming, Jones said he hated him because he "cannot sanction buffoonery".

Bill Murray and Lucy Liu.

Bill Murray played Bosley in the first Charlie's Angels movie, but he clashed with one of the film's stars, Lucy Liu. At one point during filming, Liu described a confrontation between herself and Murray as “inexcusable and unacceptable”.

Murray was replaced in the Charlie's Angels sequel with Bernie Mac.

Liu later opened up in 2021 on the Los Angeles Times podcast Asian Enough.

“I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it,” she said. “Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down.”

In 2009, Murray shared his side of the story in an interview with The Times of London. “I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me,” he said.

“When our relationship is professional, and you’re not getting that done, forget it.”

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano.

Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan in 2007. Image: Getty.

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano met on the set of Charmed in the early '00s. McGowan shared a tweet directed at her former co-star in 2020 about her experience of them working together. "You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, 'They don’t pay me enough to do this s**t!'" McGowan wrote.

"Appalling behaviour on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f**king fraud."

In response, Milano rep told PEOPLE that, "hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn't align with my wellness plan."

This wasn't the first time McGowan has spoken negatively about Milano. In 2018, she told Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, "I don’t like her... I think she’s a lie.”

Feature image: Getty.