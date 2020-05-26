Chelsie, Abbie and Helena: What The Bachelor finalists are doing, a year on from the finale.

It’s been over ﻿a year since 2019 Bachelor Matt Agnew made his final decision on top of a random rock in South Africa.

Obviously, we know how it went: Matt chose Chelsie, broke Abbie’s heart, and was back to being single six months later.

Now, after a long hiatus, the bachelor franchise is finally returning to our screens. This year's season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on TEN at 7:30pm on Wednesday, July 15.

Abbie Chatfield and Helena Sauzier - Matt's two runner-ups - will be joining the cast.

So we thought we'd take a look at what the top three from last year's Bachelor have been up to lately:

Chelsie McLeod.





Since Chelsie and Matt broke up in November 2019, she has kept a relatively low profile.

On Instagram, Chelsie has said during a couple of Q&As that she’s uncomfortable with ‘fame’ and has no interest in being an influencer.

In an April Q&A session, she said knowing the five stages of grief was helpful in moving on from her high-profile breakup, as was a busy fitness routine, time with friends, and Zoë Foster Blake’s book Break-Up Boss.

She’s still a chemical engineer, and besides a weird, fake rumour that she was dating Jamie Doran from Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette, Chelsie has succeeded in staying under the radar.

Abbie Chatfield.





In May, Abbie reflected on the year following her heartbreak at the Bachelor finale.

“It’s been the toughest but most rewarding year of my life and I’ll forever be grateful to the experience and also to Matt. It changed my life, and the adversity faced during and after the show is the reason I get to do what I love,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Before we left the hotel, I was still laughing and trying to distract myself from the PANIC. I was so scared of what eventually did happen, but I wish I could go back in time and tell lil 23 year old bebe Abbie ‘Everything will be f*cking great, and your value does not lie in the validation of a man, even if you love him’.”

She remembered being shocked at the final result.

“I thought it was the worst thing to happen to me, but now, because of my resilience, I’M FINE!!!!”





Abbie copped a lot of sh*t during her time on The Bachelor, facing sl*t-shaming and trolls over her edit, and how unapologetic she was about her sexuality.

Abbie’s been vocal about how terrible that time in her life was and how the horrible comments impacted her.

But Abbie has embraced social media, found her ‘people’ in a highly engaged community and is now, in short, killing it post-Bach.

In March, she launched her podcast It’s A Lot and each week she runs a very juicy ‘Tea Tuesday’ on her Instagram stories where people share their wildest secrets, sex stories and experiences.

Abbie is using her platform to share information about and educate on feminism, sex and body positivity, and to break down stigmas around topics like STIs, mental health, abortion and masturbation, that unfortunately still feel taboo even in 2020.

Helena Sauzier.





Helena came third in last year’s Bach, leaving the show before Matt and his final two headed off to South Africa.

Since then, she’s moved from Perth to Sydney but kept a relatively low profile.

In March, Helena commemorated a year since the beginning of her Bachie journey on Instagram, saying it was still “one of the best experiences of my life”.

“I think an experience like this either makes or breaks you, and I know I came out the other end a better, more resilient person,” she said.

