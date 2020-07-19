News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

reality tv

We're calling it: Abbie Chatfield absolutely needs to be Australia's next Bachelorette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bring back the Gemini Queen.

Abbie Chatfield was always going to be the best part of ﻿Bachelor in Paradise﻿

Abbie, 25, is the vivacious feminist who was viciously bullied online last year when she competed for Matt Agnew's heart on The Bachelor, only to be dumped on a rock in Africa on the last day. 

Watch: Mamamia recaps the all-time top five moments from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Australia. Post continues after video. 

Internet trolls, and her fellow contestants in the mansion, despised Abbie's sexual confidence. 

But for all the haters, there were just as many passionate admirers who are now left saddened by her premature departure from Bachelor In Paradise this past week. 

As disappointing as it was to watch Abbie not receive a rose at the first BIP rose ceremony, it also reminds us of what we said from the start: Abbie Chatfield needs to be Australia's next Bachelorette, as a matter of national importance. 

*clears throat* Ahem

The Bachelorette involves one woman dating as many as 25 men at once as the person decides who is the best partner for them. It's a highly coveted role, obviously

Abbie, a woman who partly uses her platform to unashamedly talk about the importance of sexual health and confidence, would be a refreshing and energising force for the show. 


Plus, she's not afraid to call out the double standards. In a recent interview with ﻿Mamamia﻿she called out the hypocrisy displayed by her castmates and in their perception, and reception, of Ciarran. 

"It's ridiculous, Ciarran got with three women which he should be allowed to do, it's a dating show. He can do what he wants, and we had no emotional connection. He hadn't kissed Cass, and he liked Jess, he can do what he wants. But I should also be able to like one guy and be able to kiss him and not be shamed for it by the other women and Australia.

"Timm and Britt had a lovely romantic bath, does she get sl*t-shamed? No? Why is that?"

It's the kind of honesty and conviction the Australian television landscape needs. Drama that isn't contrived, but rather brought about by a woman on a feminist mission. 

And look, I'm not the only one who is ready to see the return of Abbie Chatfield to our screens. There are clearly thousands of others...

So, what exactly does Abbie think of all this?

Speaking to Whothe podcast host explained, "I would do The Bachelorette because I think it works really well and there are some really good success stories from it. I think it would be fun but I think I need a year or two off. I’m only 25 - I think the right age for it would be late twenties."

Abbie Chatfield for Australian Bachelorette 2023? We love it. 

Oshie, Channel 10, etc. You know what to do. I, ﻿humbly, rest my case. 

Feature image: Channel 10.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.


Tags: bachelor-in-paradise , the-bachelorette , news-stories

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

anonymous 11 days ago 2 upvotes
What? Why? She sets feminism back decades by using her sexuality to get anything. She is obsessed with getting on camera, hence her wanting to attach herself to Ciarran (who was guaranteed the most camera time). She doesn't deserve a career just for being good looking.

Surely we want to see women with actual talent on TV. Angie and Georgia are great examples of intelligent women whom we wanted to watch.
cat 11 days ago
@anonymous I don’t think you understand feminism. 

Also, you know it’s a dating show, right? You’re  supposed to use your sexuality to ‘get’ things. You can’t trade shares for roses or make logical arguments for them. It’s utterly absurd to complain that ‘Abbie only gets men’s attention because she’s sexy’ when we’ve LITERALLY PUT A BUNCH OF SEXY PEOPLE ON AN ISLAND TO COMPETE FOR ATTENTION. 
mamamia-user-649450993 11 days ago
I would love this! She’s brilliant. 
MORE COMMENTS