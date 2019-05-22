Aaron Carter said Michael Jackson was 'inappropriate' with him once during their friendship.

Former child star Aaron Carter has claimed Michael Jackson was “inappropriate” with him.

In a clip from Carter’s upcoming appearance on US reality show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Carter brought up an alleged “inappropriate” experience with the late singer.

However, he does not give much detail or an explanation of what happened.

“Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know a really good guy,” Carter said. “He never did anything that was inappropriate, except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate.”

Following the release of Leaving Neverland, the four-hour film that details allegations of abuse by the late singer, Carter defended Jackson.

In the film, Wade Robson, 36, who was acquainted with Jackson during a dance competition aged five, and James Safechuck, 42, who featured with the deceased singer in a Pepsi commercial, are interviewed about the abuse they claim happened to them as pre-teens in the 1980s and 90s.

In March, Carter told TMZ the men were “stomping on an icon and a legend’s grave” by coming forward with their accusations against Jackson, questioning why they hadn’t come forward while Jackson was alive.

He said his experience, which included sleeping in Jackson’s bedroom as a 15-year-old, with the pop star was “gentle and beautiful and loving and embracing”.

Carter first met Jackson in the recording studio in 2001, when Carter was 14. He and his older brother Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, featured in charity song What More Can I Give?

That same year, Jackson invited Carter to sing I Want Candy at his 30th anniversary celebration at Madison Square Garden, and in 2003 Carter attended Jackson's 45th birthday party.

Carter has previously said their friendship lasted about three years, and they fell out of contact in 2005.

After receiving much backlash from Jackson fans about his Marriage Boot Camp confession, Carter has clarified his statement.

"Everyone having my back I appreciate you," he wrote on Twitter. "My reasoning for even speaking on this subject is to tell my truth, be real and to also have his back based on my experiences with Michael. He was an amazing guy, I stand by that. So I ask u not to turn this into something it isn’t."

Former child star and Home Alone actor, Macaulay Culkin, has also defended Jackson against allegations of molestation.

Jackson was accused of molesting two different boys in 1993 and 2003. He was never charged in the first boy’s case, and was acquitted when tried in connection with the second boy’s allegations.

In 2005, Macaulay Culkin testified at the singer's trial - admitting that he had, on occasion, shared a bed with Jackson between the ages of 10 and 14, sometimes with other boys, but strictly denying that the star had ever molested him.

Culkin featured in Jackson’s 'Black or White' music video, and was chosen by Jackson to be godfather to his daughter, Paris. They remained close until Jackson's death in 2009.

In January of this year, Culkin, now 38, spoke about his relationship with Jackson on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast.

"It’s almost easy to try to say it was like weird or whatever, but it wasn’t, because it made sense... at the end of the day, we were friends."

