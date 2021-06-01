Short dresses, sparkly details and garden parties: The 6 biggest wedding trends for 2021.

2021 brides are upping the ante.

After 12 months of limited fashion and weddings, this year's soon-to-be wives are doing things a little differently. From short dresses to coloured engagement rings, here are the six biggest wedding trends for 2021.

Watch: Engagement ring trends through the decades. Post continues after video.

Bridal trends for 2021.

Short dresses.

Short dresses are no longer reserved for the reception, 2021 brides will be wearing them throughout their big day. From over-the-top tulle numbers to silky slip dresses, short dresses are the epitome of the modern bride. At Lily Allen's Las Vegas wedding to David Harbour, she wore an off-the-shoulder Dior dress she bought hours before. Case in point.

Looking for some shoppable inspiration? Here's our spendy and savey recommendations for short wedding dresses.

Image: KWH Bridal, ASOS + Mamamia.

1. Sherry wedding dress, $2790 from Karen Willis Holmes.

2. ASOS EDITION Eva embellished cami midi wedding dress, $300 from ASOS.

Sparkly details.

Glitter, sparkle, and sequins aren't going anywhere. In fact, Pinterest has found "sparkly wedding dresses" to be the most common Pinterest board in 2021, with 2,485 boards made so far. But sparkles aren't just reserved for dresses - brides are wearing glittery shoes (like the ever so popular Amina Muaddi and Mach & Mach heels spotted on Georgia Love at her wedding), hair accessories and jewellery.

Looking for some shoppable inspiration? Here's our spendy and savey recommendations for wedding shoes.

Image: Matches Fashion, The Iconic + Mamamia.

1. AMINA MUADDI Rosie crystal-buckle leather slingback pumps, $1,336 from Matches Fashion.

2. Siren Bella heel, $249.95 from The Iconic.

Short veils.

For as long as we can remember, brides have been opting for veils that start at their head and end five feet away from their body. Last week, when Ariana Grande tied the knot to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, she wore a strapless silk, Vera Wang gown, her signature high ponytail and a shoulder-length veil with a satin bow. As the accessory is something we've not seen on celebrity brides before, we can definitely see it becoming a 2021 bridal hair trend.

Coloured engagement rings.

2021 will be the year of coloured engagement rings. As brides are opting for non-traditional everything, they'll be after a ring that speaks to their personality, rather than something on-trend. Therefore, you'll be seeing plenty more coloured diamonds (like pink and yellow) and precious stones including emeralds, rubies and sapphires, over your typical white diamond.

In March, ex-Bachelor contestant, Sophie Tieman got engaged with a glistening yellow diamond three-stone ring. And just last week, makeup artist Rowi Singh's long-term boyfriend popped the question with a teal sapphire set in yellow gold.

Decor trends for 2021.

Garden parties.

Since 2020, and the forced introduction of micro-weddings, couples are choosing to host their special day at a more casual location with lesser guests. Whether that's at home or at a venue, the outdoor location makes the occasion seem more intimate and low-key - two words that sum up the 2021 wedding.

Destination-inspired wedding receptions.

And of course, as destination weddings are well and truly cancelled for the foreseeable future, couples are creating destination-inspired wedding receptions. Can't have your big day in Italy? Bring Italy here with Tuscan-themed decor, food and music. And book the first flight outta here... when you can.

For Georgia Love and Lee Elliot's recovery party after their wedding in March, the newlyweds hosted an Italian garden party (we told you!) as they couldn't host their wedding in Sicily like originally planned.

Which 2021 wedding trend is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Instagram/@j.andreatta_ @hair_by_duboux_ @merribeehouse