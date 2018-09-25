The wardrobe malfunction that almost ruined the Brownlow for AFL WAG Kalinda Salla.

Kalinda Salla was just one of the many wives and girlfriends of AFL players who stunned on the Brownlow red carpet on Monday night.

But she almost didn’t get to wear her head-turning white beaded gown while accompanying her partner, Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko, to the AFL’s big event.

The 24-year-old tried her dress on early Monday – only to have the zip break.

“I tried the dress on when I woke up, I went to do the zip myself and it broke,” she told AAP.

“I called guest services, a lady came and made it worse… so at 7.30am I went into reception in this dress, hair still just woken up and got into a taxi to the city to an alterations place.”

SEE MORE: All the gorgeous dresses from the 2018 Brownlow Medal red carpet in the one place.

Thankfully, by Monday evening the zip was repaired and Kalinda posed for photos without a hint of the drama that unfolded in the morning.

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin’s wife, Brooke, had trouble controlling her high-slitted Jason Grech gown in Melbourne’s windy weather.

“I wasn’t prepared for the wind, I didn’t realise it was windy and it’s freezing but it’s fine,” Brooke said.

Nadia Bartel and Jesinta Franklin made their red carpet return on Monday night with both standing out in bright white gowns – but sequins, metallics and bold colours were also popular.

Bec Judd wowed the crowd in a lace, hand-dyed lavender gown by J’Aton Couture. Her fans thought that earlier Instagram posts of the dress showed it had pockets. But it seems these were most likely just pleats.

– With AAP