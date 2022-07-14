We can officially confirm that Zoë Foster-Blake has the best holiday wardrobe ever.

Like half of your Instagram feed, Zoë Foster-Blake is currently on vacation in Europe.

In case you missed it, the Go-To Skincare founder is celebrating a (belated) milestone birthday in Greece with her husband, Hamish Blake, her two children and a bunch of friends.

"Back when I was a sweet, covid-ignorant baby in 2019, I obnoxiously booked my 40th in Greece, and begged my best friends to come. Happily, Amazingly, gratefully, we are finally on That Trip," she shared on Instagram to mark the occasion.

She assures us the holiday and the "picturesque shit" will come to an end soon, but in the meantime, we're very much enjoying the content.

Besides the scenic images of the Amalfi Coast and Lake Como, where the group holidayed before they hit the Greek Islands, Zoë has been posting her daily outfits and proving she is Just As Good at fashion as she is at beauty, which we already knew - but there's nothing like a backdrop of bougainvillea-lined streets and very aesthetic Italian beaches to demonstrate it.

Psst: Keen for some fashion editor-approved packing tips while you're here? Listen to this episode of our fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing? Post continues below.

Anyway, TO THE OUTFITS!

For her long-awaited birthday dinner, Zoë wore a spashy printed halterneck dress by Johanna Ortiz with matching earrings.

Zoë in a Johanna Ortiz dress for her birthday dinner. Image: Instagram.

When it comes to red carpet appearances, the entrepreneur often works with Sydney based stylist Jessica Pecoraro. No word on whether she helped with sourcing her holiday looks, but either way, this was *Italian chef's kiss*.

While Zoë was in Amalfi, we were treated to multiple snaps of this cute 60s-inspired minidress by Australian label SIR, which is unfortunately sold out, but the brand has similar styles in stock - like this one!

In a SIR dress and Gucci sandals. Image: Instagram.

Image: Instagram.

ZFB in Capri: A love story. Image: Instagram.

For birthday drinks and dancing in Capri, Zoë wore a sequinned Rachel Gilbert minidress with a Bottega Veneta handbag.

Sparkly! Image: Instagram.

Image: Instagram

As for more casual looks, we just need a minute to talk about this Alemais dress which literally could not be more perfect for walking down cobblestone streets and we don't know why our holiday wardrobes don't look like this??

THE Alemais dress *sighs*. Image: Instagram.

Looks even better with a Hamish. Image: Instagram/@mrswhitephotos

And because you're not here for our commentary and really just want to see the photos, here are several more excellent looks from Zoë in Italy, including this poolside situation:

The colour combo we WILL be emulating this summer, thanks. Image: Instagram.

Here she is in an Emilio Pucci outfit and Balenciaga Twist Cat sunglasses.

When in Italy, wear Pucci. Image: Instagram.

And what might be the ideal LBD for packing on a summer holiday due to its lightweight blend of cotton and silk, a shirred midi dress by Australian brand Matteau.

Image: Instagram.

Unsure where this printed set is from but we want it. Image: Instagram.

Onto Greece, where the Blake family and friends have spent the past few days soaking up the sun in Mykonos.

For a boat trip around the island, the beauty boss wore a robe with matching shorts by another cult Australian designer, Lucy Folk. This is the Utopia Robe, and while it's spendy, it's very much a vibe: