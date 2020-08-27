﻿

1. ﻿“I was triggered.” Zoe-Clare shares the real reason behind her ‘ranga rant’ on The Bachelor.

Zoe-Clare McDonald has opened up about her infamous red-head oppression rant she went on in The Bachelor premiere, and in short, it looks like it was a combination of alcohol, medication and ~whispers~ in the mansion.

"Unfortunately I had been quite ill leading up to [filming The Bachelor], so I had been on medication," she told the Daily Telegraph.

“Having two drinks did not help. At the end of the day, my emotions were super heightened and it escalated to a ranga rant.

“I don’t think I have ever mixed alcohol and medication before so it is a learning curve for me.”

In case you need a refresher, the "ranga rant" she's referring to includes such quotes as:

"I don’t understand why out of everyone here, [Areeba] would pick me [to interrupt in time with Locky]. Honestly, I get it. I’m the only redhead in the whole entire house."

“I think that’s exactly why Areeba is targeting me. Of course, the redhead. It’s just not appropriate. What’s wrong with a ranga?"

"I’m sorry, do you want me to dye my hair every ten seconds, I’m SO sorry but this is natural guys. This is not going anywhere!"

As was expected, viewers were not impressed by the seemingly unprovoked rant, but Zoe-Clare claims that there were comments made off-camera which triggered her response.

“Some things were said in the house about it (my hair). They were quite nasty. I don’t think anyone likes being called ‘the redhead’ instead of their name. That was hurtful. It is not nice to point out someone’s difference. I don’t understand my own ranga rant though to be honest because I don’t have a problem with my hair.

“I don’t have a complex about it, but when you have been bullied about something a lot in your life... it is a trigger.”

Interesting...

2. Brad Pitt apparently has a new girlfriend and sorry, it’s not… you.



In disappointing news, Brad Pitt is officially off the market and dating 27-year-old model, Nicole Poturalski.

According to US Weekly, Brad was seen taking Nicole on a getaway to his chateau in the South of France, and that sounds very romantic, if you ask me.

"They looked really close," a source told The Sun.

"Insiders told us that they were very discreet around people but very cuddly inside private places like cars and inside the private jet."

While there is little known about the 27-year-old, Brad Pitt is yet to finalise his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

I have a feeling we'll be seeing more of them very soon...

3. “It was no fairytale.” How Googlebox’s Matty and Sarah Marie met.

After three years of watching Matty and Sarah Marie watch TV, we finally know how the Gogglebox stars started dating. But it's far from your typical love story.

Speaking on The Adam & Symon Show, Matty recalled how Sarah Marie cancelled their first date.

"When she finally agreed to come to dinner with me, she cancelled because she was nervous," he told his former Gogglebox casemates.

"As a guy, you don't really know why, and I'm thinking I'm this short Lebanese guy and she's an absolute bombshell... I've got no chance with this chick."

Sarah Marie eventually contacted Matty to reorganise a dinner date.

"She was living at her dad's place in Western Sydney, about 45 minutes from where I was living at the time. I had to pick her up, we drove back to the city, had dinner, then we drove to this lookout in Balmain and we just sat there and talked until 4am,' he said.

The pair "started texting every day" but over time Sarah became distant.

Matty asked Sarah if something was wrong and she explained, "since our date you rarely pick up the phone to call me. You only text me on Friday and Saturday and your Instagram is full of girls."

He later apologised and invited her to a New Year's Eve party with Googlebox co-star Jad Nehmetallah. But she declined.

When Matty contacted her again in January, Sarah had already started dating someone else.

That weekend, Matty went to dinner with a friend who just came out of a relationship with the same man Sarah was now dating. Matty called Sarah to warn her about the guy and two weeks later, he received a message from Sarah saying they'd broke things off.

"Valentine's Day was our second date and we had our first kiss that night... It was no fairytale, it was hard work," said Matty.

It might not have been easy but it sounds like it was worth it, as the couple went on to marry in 2018 before welcoming their first child together last year.

4. Every single photo from Gigi Hadid’s epic pregnancy photoshoot.

Pregnancy photoshoots are certainly a rising trend amongst celebrities. And Gigi Hadid's did not disappoint. ﻿

The 25-year-old model, who is pregnant with her first child with Zayn Malik, posted a series of black and white images of her baby bump on Instagram.

"Growin an angel," she captioned the first post.

"Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the well wishes... will never forget creating these special images with my friends," she wrote in another post, where she looked like an actual goddess.

Gigi and Zayn's genetically blessed baby is due in September.

5. "We are floating with love." Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a baby girl.

Katy Perry has given birth to her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The couple announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF - the organisation they are ambassadors for - on Thursday, alongside a black-and-white photo of them holding their baby's hand. The caption underneath shared the name they chose.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy."

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple wrote.

While Perry and Bloom didn't share much about the birth besides it being peaceful, they noted that not everyone even gets that luxury.

"But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever," they continued.

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity.

"Gratefully -⠀Katy & Orlando."

﻿

﻿

Read more about their announcement over here.

Want more pop culture news?