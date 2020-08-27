A new girlfriend and a custody battle: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still not divorced.

This week, Brad Pitt was spotted arriving in the South of France with his rumoured new girlfriend.

The 54-year-old actor flew from Los Angeles to Paris to meet 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski, before they both got onto a private yet and headed for the Le Castellet Airport.

The alleged couple were spotted getting onto the smaller jet in Paris, and according to the photos and a source, they looked loved up.

"They looked really close," the source told The Sun.

"Insiders told us that they were very discreet around people but very cuddly inside private places like cars and inside the private jet."

Sources suggest that the two were travelling to Pitt's holiday home, Chateau Miraval, which he bought with Jolie back in 2011 for $67 million.

They also noted the uncanny resemblance between Poturalski and Jolie.