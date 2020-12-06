News
'I looked like I had it all. Then a plastic straw broke me.'

In the ﬁrst year of my daughter’s life, I was also reborn. 

Before Vivian’s birth, I was the stereotypical Type-A personality with a ﬁve-year plan, a regimented morning routine and a daily schedule that was so tightly packed my assistant had to schedule in toilet breaks. 

Watch: Things mums never say. Post continues below.

Yes, this really happened: in my former life as a high-ﬂying corporate engineer, my personal assistant had to schedule in ﬁve minute toilet breaks between back-to-back meetings to give me time to go to the toilet, eat, drink and do all the other essential things a human being requires. 

But all this fell to pieces when my daughter was born. Babies don’t have a schedule, and they certainly don’t give a rat’s ass about your morning routine. Five-year plans? Pfft, you can’t even make a ﬁve-minute plan. This, you can imagine, was a shock to the system for a person like me.

On the outside, I was pretending I was still managing. I thought if I planned it all thoroughly and asked for help when I needed it, then everything would be fine. I was wrong. The pressure I had placed on myself to ‘have it all’, and look good while doing so, had turned my life into a pressure cooker waiting to explode.

This led to the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ incident. I was sitting down at my favourite cafe after a ten-hour day of work in a hospital. After almost a decade as an engineering manager, I had returned to study medicine, and was in the middle of a surgical rotation as a trainee doctor. 

I hadn’t eaten all day and all I wanted was a green smoothie. Being 'the zero waste girl', I said to the waiter, "No straw please, I am trying to reduce my waste". He nodded and smiled. "Of course, we need more people like you."

I was an eco-warrior, the best-selling author, the happy mother, the diligent medical student. If you looked at the perfectly tiled pictures on my Instagram page, you’d think I really did have it all.

Image: Supplied. 

The smoothie arrived... and in it was a plastic straw. I immediately burst into tears. It was literally the straw that broke the camel’s back.

I was inconsolable. You’d have thought that straw meant the demise of all sea life, that that straw was cause of all the methane in our atmosphere, but really, what that straw represented was overwhelm. I was completely and utterly overwhelmed – by being a full-time medical student, by being a new mother, and by trying to live a perfect, zero waste life.

My tears represented the oppressive feeling in my chest that I wasn’t doing enough, that I wasn’t the best medical student, that I wasn’t the best mum, that I wasn’t being the most eco-conscious citizen. I felt like a fraud.

As parents we are constantly juggling the needs of others, children, work, chores, money. The state of the planet is the last thing on our minds. To make matters worse, plastic pollution, climate change, ecosystem collapse and the extinction of the bees (the bees!) is splashed across the media as if it is an inevitable apocalypse. 

What can we mere humans do if we are doomed to fail anyway? The COVID-19 crisis has illustrated even more clearly to me we are all juggling diﬀerent priorities, and sustainable living has to be simple and seamless.

As I write this now, my hair is unwashed, the dinner isn’t ready, the baby is crying and I haven’t prepared for the exam I have tomorrow. I am tired. 

Image: Supplied. 

This tiredness is more than just a general fatigue, it is a bone-tiredness that comes from sleepless nights and the guilt of not doing enough. Not enough for your child, not enough at work, not enough for the environment. Enough.

Since becoming a parent, I’ve experienced ‘parental guilt’ on a regular basis. Unsurprisingly, this guilt has also expanded into other areas of my life, including a newly formed eco-guilt. For the ﬁrst time ever, eco-anxiety has entered the psychiatric lexicon to describe the anxiety that we feel about the future of planet. Eco-anxiety is a real thing, and it is not unfounded. 

We should be anxious about climate change, plastic pollution, dying ecosystems and mass extinction, but this anxiety should fuel our ﬁre to want to make a change, no matter how small, rather than overwhelm us. We don’t need another thing to add to the guilt of parenthood, but we do need to appreciate that every small act leads to a bigger change – a change in mindset, a change in lifestyle and, eventually, a change in the wellbeing of our planet.

Listen to This Glorious Mess, Mamamia's twice parenting podcast. In this episode, Leigh speaks to Anita Vandyke about being a zero waste family. Post continues below. 

Reducing plastic pollution and lowering our waste is something we can all achieve in our everyday lives. These everyday actions can empower us to have more control over issues that often feel so out of our control. 

But I know that trying to live a zero waste life while simultaneously raising a family can feel almost impossible at times. That's why I'm here to help with A Zero Waste Family - a gentle, 30 day guide with the tips and tricks I learned during my first year as a mum, while also studying medicine and trying to reduce my waste. 

It's not about adding any guilt.

It’s about showing how, by applying zero waste and minimalist principles, being an eco-parent doesn’t have to be difficult,

This is an edited extract from A Zero Waste Family by Anita Vandyke, published by Penguin Random House Australia on 1 December 2020, $19.99. 

Image Supplied. 

You can purchase A Zero Waste Family here.

Feature image: Supplied.

mamamia-user-482898552 3 months ago
"After almost a decade as an engineering manager, I had returned to study medicine, and was in the middle of a surgical rotation as a trainee doctor."

As a medical student, you are NOT a "trainee doctor". Using that kind of language misleads patients into thinking you are more qualified than you really are. You're a medical student. Not yet a doctor of any sort. 
ak87 3 months ago 4 upvotes
@mamamia-user-482898552 I get what you are saying, as someone who has been in and out of hospital my whole life and had thousands of medical students accompanying my several doctors, I know the difference between students, residents and registrars (from my experience most leave between residency and becoming a registrar - and all of this was observed and learned before I was even in high school, let alone Greys being on TV), but she is still ‘technically speaking’ a doctor IN TRAINING, you don’t become qualified in anything until AFTER you have completed training. And given all of her achievements AND studying medicine AND doing placements with a small child who seems to still be in nappies, those are amazing achievements! She’s not going to have access to patients without supervision so I really don’t think the way she uses the terminology outside of the hospital setting matters, given she will always be introduced by the supervising doctor before even being allowed to say hello to a patient. Personally, I think she deserves to call herself a a trainee doctor - in her personal life, the general population don’t  understand most terminology anyway.

mamamia-user-482898552 3 months ago
@ak87 I'm a doctor and I specifically ask students to introduce themselves as students, not "doctors". Patients regularly mistake students for doctors as it is - but in order to provide informed consent, patients need to be absolutely clear about who is who. A "trainee" doctor is actually a registrar - a doctor enrolled in a specialty training program with a college. We call registrars "trainees", therefore using "trainee doctor" to denote a medical student unnecessarily muddies the waters and is less than transparent. At worst, it is duplicitous, and is language used to instill more confidence in the "trainee doctor", because the patient assumes a greater degree of seniority (ie that the person is actually a doctor). For instance, they might consent to having a "trainee doctor" examine them, but turn down a "medical student". This kind of manipulation of the perception of who and what one is in the hospital is not to be encouraged.

Students are under supervision but are allowed to approach patients without a doctor directly present at all times. It is on them to introduce themselves in the most transparent, understandable way possible. For patients who aren't au fait with the medical hierarchy (ie most patients), they are automatically going to assume someone calling themselves a "trainee doctor" is a doctor. "Medical student' is absolutely literal, way more honest and far less likely to confuse people. 
