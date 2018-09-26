News
pregnancy

One of your favourite, affordable fashion brands has just launched a maternity collection.

Maternity fashion can be a struggle.

Your body changes to accommodate your new arrival and as a result your boobs get bigger, your belly expands, other unexpected body parts swell and even the biggest skinny jean devotee tuns into a ‘stretchy fabrics only’ convert.

And while ASOS maternity fashion, Bump Style and the Kmarts and Targets of the world have been catering to mums-to-be, another affordable fashion heavyweight has joined the race.

Enter Zara.

The Spanish fashion conglomerate, known for their accessible take on trends, has released a range of chic and comfy where-everywhere basics and statements pieces you’ll want to wear even after you give birth.

There’s a sweater inspired by everybody’s favourite cartoon beagle, a range of maternity jeans and stretchy, ribbed dresses that guarantee all day comfort and style.

You can view the entire collection here, but these are our favourite items from the range:

Zara, Jacquard Peanuts' Snoopy Sweater, $99.

Zara, Rib Knit Maternity Dress, $69.95.

Zara, Metallic Thread Maternity Dress, $69.95.

Zara, Maternity Cardigan with Metallic Thread, $99
Metallic Thread Maternity Dress, $69.95.

Zara, Knit Dress in Bluish, $69.95.

Zara, Premium Maternity Corduroy Dungarees, $99.

Zara, Snakeskin Print Shirt Dress, $99.

Zara, Maternity Slogan T-Shirt, $29.95.

Zara, Premium Maternity Skinny Jeans in Black, $99. Also comes in Blue.

Zara, Premium New Straight Maternity Jeans, $99.

Zara, Oversized Patchwork Shirt, $69.95.

Zara, Premium Maternity Jogging Trousers, $99.

A different type of maternity fashion, Rihanna unveiled her lingerie line at New York Fashion Week, with one model practically going into labour mid-catwalk.

Do you have any go-to maternity fashion hacks? Tell us in a comment below.

