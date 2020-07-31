'To the women on social media trying to sell me your 'low-tox' lifestyle: I know it's a lie.'

I absolutely love Instagram. I love my daily dose of mindless scrolling through serene pictures of the ocean, fun mum memes and positive quotes.

But there is one thing I'm seeing on Instagram recently that’s concerning me. It’s the influx of network marketers from MLM's, using and abusing social media as a free marketing tool with the goal of accumulating financial freedom, under the guise of sharing their own ‘low-tox’ journey with ‘like-minded women.'

What a perfect time to do so, it seems - especially for MLM’s selling low-tox products such as essential oils to improve your health and wellbeing and supposedly cure a number of ailments.

In my opinion, they’re preying on the current fears surrounding the COVID-19 virus and insecurities people have around the health and wellbeing of their children and family members.

Looking at these feeds, it all appears so innocent. You’re following what looks like another cool mum or school mum friend; admiring their photos. Their life looks so much nicer, healthier, cleaner and more organised than yours.

They appear to have it all. The ideal home. The supportive partner. Even their children are miraculously healthy and calm, and it's all a result of their own 'low-tox journey.'

They profess they’re living their dream life, on a path toward financial freedom that they never thought possible. A husband who can soon retire, all-expenses-paid overseas trips, a beachside home... and they specifically want you to know that the income potential is endless and that ‘there’s room for you too.'

They will provide you with all the knowledge and ongoing support you need to get started to be on this ‘journey’ alongside them.

They will let you know 'it matters who you sign with,' as not all members will give you the same commitment that they will if you choose them. You too can have your own business, working from home, whenever and however you want.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a working mum looking for a side hustle and a bit of extra income, a stay at home mum who doesn’t want to return to work... It’s even a dream income opportunity for a uni student.

All they ask of you is to join their ‘tribe’ or ‘community’ (it’s not a cult though!), simply buy a ‘starter kit’ and you’re on your way to achieving the dream lifestyle too. All you need to do is rise above your own fears and forget about the naysayers (defriend those negative people if you have to).

They are #bossbabes and #mumpreneurs on a mission to change the world one low-tox product at a time. They’re on a mission to change the way YOU shop. Boycott those supermarket products! A one-stop shop is the answer. THEIR one stop shop. Funny that.

Selling well-intentioned low-tox products such as cleaning goods, make-up, vitamins and essential oils, they apparently want to help clean up your home and your life. But the truth is, you don’t need to buy a cleaning product starter kit for $250 to do so.

Some bicarb soda, white vinegar and a couple of fresh lemons can do the same thing.

You don't need to fork out $100 month just to stay an 'active member' to receive inflated wholesale product prices.

Yet their lengthy IGTV videos and product demonstrations, showing off their unwavering loyalty to a corporation that hasn’t even technically employed them, are just plain manipulative.

I personally know of someone who has taken the low-tox MLM journey with gusto, and is currently running an incredibly convincing Instagram feed professing to be someone that she is not. I feel like saying to her, "Is your Botox low tox too?" or even, "Doesn’t your husband smoke cigarettes, is that non-toxic?"

My only hope is that people are smart enough to see MLM’s for what they are themselves.

I always thought it was common knowledge that only the people at the top of the pyramid scheme MLM company really ever make money, and perhaps the other few that have a gift for selling products people really don’t need.

Hence the reason for their complicated income structures. Ever tried understanding one? I couldn’t be bothered, to tell you the truth, but perhaps that’s the real question their followers should be asking…

"Exactly how much have you actually earned in the last year after all expenses? Be honest."

Though I’m pretty sure if you did so you’d be defriended or blocked, stat.

