From a rash to 'COVID Toe': The 4 unusual symptoms of COVID-19.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in late 2019, there was a small list of symptoms to indicate whether you had contracted the virus. But now, with more than 15 million people having tested positive for the coronavirus, the list of potential symptoms has grown dramatically.

From the unusual, less likely symptoms to the common symptoms to look out for, here's what you need to know.

The unusual symptoms of coronavirus

While we've been told to look out for common flu-like symptoms, University of Sydney infectious diseases expert Robert Booy explained to The Sydney Morning Herald that there are some more unusual symptoms that might suggest you have contracted the virus.

"It only happens in a small minority of people, but it is an important percentage because it is debilitating. There is an intense inflammatory reaction that can suddenly become quite severe," he said.

"It’s essentially the body trying its hardest to respond to this nasty, unfamiliar, viral infection, but at the same time the intense inflammation can lead to things like a rash, swollen and inflamed fingers and toes as the body tries to control the virus."

The rash appears like blotchy, irritated skin, and has been noted in countries like Italy, Spain and Britain, who were hit hard by the virus earlier this year. This symptom, which was noticed in one out of 11 coronavirus patients in Britain, is now being pushed to be included in the National Health Service's official list of coronavirus symptoms.