The 6 cute things you'll be wearing this winter.

There's always a point in March when autumn decides to show up unannounced. One day you're at the beach lathering up your 50+, the next you're inexplicably pulling out your dressing gown and boiling the kettle. Like sorry, the leaves haven't even fallen yet? This all feels a bit premature?

That time is now, and your linen sundress isn't going to cut it today. So here are the 6 things we reckon you should get around for your winter wardrobe, before the temps (rudely) drop any lower.

1. A shacket.

When a shirt and a jacket love each other very much... Yep, this hybrid of two wardrobe staples is the effortless layering piece you didn't know you needed. Usually denim, but sometimes rendered in wool, canvas or cord, a shacket can be worn loose over dresses when it's not quite cold enough for a coat, or buttoned up over a tee and jeans when you need some extra warmth. We love this Forever New option and Decjuba's denim take.

2. A long-sleeve smock dress.

If you follow overseas fashion influencers, you might've seen gals in the UK gallivanting around this winter in floaty smock dresses worn with boots and jackets. The trend is fast making its way over to us, with pastel, gingham and linen iterations hitting the shops. Cute! We love these options from Little Party Dress, Aere and Atmos & Here.





And no, the tiered dress you wore last year isn't going away anytime soon - with longer sleeves and a more fitted waist, the 2021 version is the easiest piece you'll throw on this season.

3. Lightweight knitted separates.

With a superfine weave, a ribbed top or lightweight knit is the cosy layer you're looking for now the weather's starting to turn. Look for warm, autumnal shades like mocha and caramel to pair back with jeans or wide-leg trousers.





4. Straight-leg jeans

There's a lot of chit-chat about skinny jeans being over, but that doesn't mean you have to abandon denim that flatters your curves and go for an ultra-baggy fit. No thanks. The new straight-leg jeans are cut to skim over your curves and slightly flare at the ankle. It's an updated silhouette that still incorporates that form-fitting feel you love about your skinnies, promise.

5. A boilersuit.

After a year of not really caring about what we wore in public, it's no surprise we're looking for pieces with minimal effort to edge back into getting properly dressed. That explains the utilitarian appeal of a boilersuit (or 'cover-all' or 'jumpsuit', depending on your preference). Look for a fuss-free option in a neutral shade like black, khaki or beige, and you'll always have an option to shimmy into when you're at a loss for what to wear. Even better - you can dress them up with heels or down with sneakers.

6. A rugby jumper.

This is kinda like the cotton sweater you threw on over your school uniform, but cooler. And posher. Sporty-looking collared jumpers are to this year what tie-dye sweats were to 2020. Don't feel the need to spend big on this one - lots of affordable brands are doing versions that look expensive without the designer price tag.

