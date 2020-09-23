Tragedy as 14-year-old autistic boy who went missing is found dead.

Missing 14-year-old William Wall has been found dead after going missing on Tuesday morning.

William's body was found at Yarra Junction, east of Melbourne near where he disappeared.

"Victoria Police can confirm the sad news that 14-year-old William Wall has been located deceased," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The police added his death is not being treated as suspicious.

William, who had high-functioning autism, left his Launching Place home without his mobile phone before 7am on Tuesday to go for his daily walk in the Yarra Ranges. He told his family he would be gone for 15 minutes but sadly, he didn't return.

His disappearance sparked an air and ground search involving around 100 personnel from Victoria Police and the State Emergency Service.

Police had urged locals to check their homes and outbuildings. The air and ground search involved police, including some on horseback, as well as the SES and Bush Search and Rescue.

William's father was emotional on Wednesday as he thanked those involved in the search effort.

"The police, the SES are doing a top job, and people are getting out there and his brothers' mates are just all over the place," he said.

William has two older brothers and a younger sister.

Searchers had been concentrating on the Warburton Rail Trail, which runs about 40 kilometres from Lilydale to Warburton and covers difficult terrain, and the O'Shannassy Aqueduct Trail above Warburton.

William's death comes three months after another teenage boy with non-verbal autism was rescued after two nights in freezing bushland near Mt Disappointment. William Callaghan, 14, was found by local bushman Ben Gibbs. He was suffering from exposure and a few injuries but otherwise well.

– With AAP.

Feature Image: Victoria Police.