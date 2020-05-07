From Petal Blossom Rainbow to Fuschia: A definitive ranking of the wildest celebrity baby names.

There is nothing more exciting than finally learning the name a celebrity has chosen for their baby.

Because these days… anything goes.

Brace yourself: Reddit revealed the worst baby names they’ve ever heard. Post continues below.

When Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow announced in 2004 that their daughter would be called Apple, people were shocked.

But since then, there have been many, many more interesting choices that have well surpassed that name. Including one that was announced only yesterday.

So to remind you of them all, here is our definitive ranking of the wildest celebrity baby names.

18. Poet Lake

Child of: Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber

Australian actress Teresa Palmer gave birth to her daughter, Poet Lake in April 2019. Poet also has two siblings with similar nature-inspired names, Bodhi Rain and Forest Sage.

17. Apple

Child of: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

When discussing the thought process behind naming their first child Apple, Gwyneth told Oprah, “When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, ‘If it’s a girl I think her name should be Apple.’ It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome, and it’s biblical.”

16. Blue Ivy

Child of: Beyonce and Jay Z

After much speculation, Beyonce finally shared why the couple named their first child Blue Ivy, sharing an excerpt from Rebecca Solnit’s novel, A Field Guide to Getting Lost in 2012.

It read, “The world is blue at its edges and in its depths. This blue is the light that got lost. Light at the end blue end of the spectrum does not travel the whole distance from the sun to us.

“It disperses among the molecules of the air, it scatters in the water. Water is colourless, shallow water appears to be the colour of whatever lies underneath it, but deep water is full of this scattered light, the purer the water the deeper the blue.

“The sky is blue for the same reason, but the blue at the horizon, the blue of the land that seems to be dissolving into the sky, is a deeper, dreamier, melancholy blue, the blue at the farthest reaches of the places where you see for miles, the blue of distance. This light does not touch us, does not travel the whole distance, the light that gets lost, gives us the beauty of the world, so much of which is in the colour blue.”

And apparently, Ivy refers to the roman numerals IV, that is sentimental to both Beyonce and Jay Z.

So, there you go.

15. Rocket Zot

Child of: Sam Worthington and Lara Bingle

Lara and Sam Worthington’s first son’s name Rocket Zot is strange but honestly, quite cool.

When discussing their choice of name after receiving backlash, Lara wrote on social media, “My sons [sic] middle name IS a respectful nod to my late father, whose nickname was affectionately, Zot.”

He also has a brother named Racer.

14. Reign

Child of: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

As you will see on this list, the Kardashian family always surprise us with their baby name choices.

Kourtney Kardashian named her third child, Reign Aston.

She told People, “I’m never certain [with names] until they’re born. I actually had the name on our list with Mason and with Penelope. I had it on the list but spelled R-A-I-N.”

Reign has two older siblings, a brother named Mason Dash and a sister, Penelope Scotland.

13. Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence

Child of: Uma Thurman and Arpad Busson

In 2012, Uma Thurman had her third child. Here is her full name: Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson.

Woah.

When her rep announced their choice of name for their child, she confirmed that family and friends call her “Luna” for short.

12. Rainbow Aurora

Child of: Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella

Former Playboy Bunny, Holly Madison named her daughter Rainbow Aurora back in 2013. She also has a three-year-old brother, Forest.

11. Dream

Child of: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

A source told People that the reality TV stars chose Dream because “they’ve always said she’s a dream come true.”

10. Gio Grace and Dusty Rose

Children of: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres after the birth of her first child, Dusty Rose, Prinsloo explained that it was actually DeGeneres who came up with the name idea.

“Adam brought it to me pretty early on in my pregnancy, and he was like, ‘Ellen came up with this amazing name, Dusty,'” she explained.

9. Huckleberry and Marmaduke

Child of: Bear Grylls and Shara Grylls

Man vs Wild star Bear Grylls and his wife Shara Grylls have three children together.

Their youngest two are named Huckleberry and Marmaduke, while their eldest is called… Jesse.

8. Maple

Child of: Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

In 2012, the Ozark star and his wife, actress Amanda Anka welcomed their second daughter and named her Maple.

7. Moroccan and Monroe

Children of: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Morrocan and Monroe back in 2011. Whilst the singer has never revealed why she chose the two names, we have some guesses.

Sources shared that Cannon proposed to Carey in the top level of her New York City apartment, which has been dubbed ‘The Moroccan Room’ because of it’s Moroccan-inspired decor, while Monroe was likely inspired by Carey’s love for the actress, Marilyn Monroe.

6. Fuschia

Child of: Sting and Frances Tomelty



In 1982, Sting and Frances Tomelty welcomed their daughter Fuchsia Katherine into the world. Honestly, the fact they chose a colour as her name is just great.

They must have inspired Beyonce and Jay Z.

5. Usher

Child of: Usher

This needs no explanation.

4. Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Buddy Bear, and Petal Blossom Rainbow

Children of: Jamie Oliver and Juliette Norton

If you’re feeling down or having an off day, just read Jamie Oliver’s kids names out loud. They are so… happy.

When Juliette spoke to The Telegraph about their choices in baby names she said, “They all have more than one name because I couldn’t decide.

“I’m not sure where Petal Rainbow came from – apparently it’s a My Little Pony! I wanted to call her Rainbow but Jamie told me to calm down.

“…I hate people’s opinions on names. Whatever you call your baby is your decision.”

3. North West

Child of: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

When Kim gave birth to their first child North West, an insider told E! that the reason behind the name was, “North means highest power. North is the most high. There is nothing higher than North. And, when it comes to the stars, the sun rises in the East and sets in the West.”

The family friend continued to explain that Kim and Kanye “look at her as being their highest point together. Nothing is more special than North. Kim keeps saying, ‘She is our North Star.'”

If that isn’t interesting enough, North now has three younger siblings: Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

2. Kulture Kiari

Child of: Cardi B and Offset

When Cardi B announced that her first child would be called Kulture, we thought she may have got some inspiration from the Kardashians. However, she later revealed that is was her rapper husband, Offset who came up with the name.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres she said, “My dude named the baby. I really like the name. Imma let him say the name since he named the baby. It’s, like, almost tricky but when it comes out, it’s like, ‘Ahh!'”

1. X Æ A-12

Child of: Elon Musk and Grimes.

And of course, in first place, X Æ A-12.

Tesla founder Elon Musk and singer Grimes welcomed their first child together on Tuesday.

Musk confirmed the new arrival when he tweeted that Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, and the baby boy were doing well and shared an image of himself holding his son, prompting his followers to ask the next logical question: What’s the baby’s name?

“X Æ A-12 Musk,” he replied to one.

And we still have no clue how it is pronounced.

Which wild celebrity name is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Instagram / @joolsoliver / @mariahcarey / @kimkardashian