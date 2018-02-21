Married at First Sight's Dean reveals the real reason he dumped Davina, and, oh dear.

Married at First Sight groom Dean is essentially that ‘douchey guy’ that every girl talks about when under the influence of approximately three and a half wines.
You know the one.
To recap: Dean cheated on wife Tracey with everyone’s favourite social media star Davina, before returning back to his TV spouse after a night of seemingly magical, marriage-saving sex.
According to the 33 year old, he just felt like he needed to “give Tracey [Jewel] and his relationship the respect that it deserves.”
They do say that hindsight is 20/20 right?
However, now Dean has revealed why he ultimately decided to go back to his TV wife Tracey, explaining to A Current Affair that Davina was just too clingy.
“She was almost acting like she and I were a couple right then and there,” he told the program.
Miranda Devine describes the show as cruel, but is Married At First Sight really problematic?
Awww, repentance. Cute.
And has Dean spoken to Davina since? Well, ever the gentleman, he admitted that yes, he has.
“A tiny bit,” he said, but just to check in on her “to see how she is.”
And who says chivalry is dead?
No idea what’s going on with MAFS? Catch the latest episode of the recap here.