Katie Hopkins is in Sydney hotel quarantine. Thousands of Australians want her sent home.

While tens of thousands of Australians remain stranded overseas, unable to return to their own homeland for the past year, one Englishwoman has managed to push through the flight caps with seemingly no trouble at all.

And according to her, she is the "biggest b*tch in Britain."

Katie Hopkins, a far-right British commentator, makes a living by making people angry. In her home country, she is routinely labelled a "racist", a "bigot" and a "troll" for her views on a range of matters, from immigration to obesity.

Now, the controversial media personality is in Sydney, undergoing the mandatory 14-days of hotel quarantine. Already, within just days of landing in the country, she has infuriated locals by boasting about how she is breaching quarantine.

Katie Hopkins is a far-right commentator from Britain. Image: Getty.

In a 28-minute since-deleted video, originally posted to Instagram, Hopkins mocked Australia's quarantine rules, appearing unable to control her laughter.

"When they drop my food outside the door... I have to wait 30 seconds until I can open the door," she explained, seemingly in hysterics. "Then I can open the door but only in a face mask."

Hopkins went on to share how she is intentionally trying to break these rules.

"As someone knocks on the door, I'm trying to get to the door and spring it open, and frighten the s**t out of them, and do it naked with no face mask. I want the sergeant in the foyer to come up and tell me off so that I can stand there naked while he tells me off. So that's one game that I'm playing."

In another recent video from her hotel quarantine room, Ms Hopkins expressed her contempt for lockdowns, calling them “the greatest hoax in human history”.

On Saturday Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews asked Australian Border Force to investigate if Hopkins had flouted quarantine conditions.

"It is despicable that anyone would behave in such a way that puts our health officials and community at risk," Ms Andrews said.

Wait. Why is Katie Hopkins even in Australia?

It's been widely reported she is down under to film Channel Seven's Big Brother VIP, along with other celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner and Married At First Sight contestant Jessika Power.

But nearly 30,000 Australians have signed a petition to send Ms Hopkins home.

And, it appears the network listened to the uproar.

On Sunday afternoon, Guardian Australia reported Ms Hopkin's contract has been torn up in light of her breaching quarantine rules.

“Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia confirm that Katie Hopkins is not part of Big Brother VIP. Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine,” their statement read.

Ms Hopkins has not responded to the termination of her contract, but it seems likely she will return to England.

So, why is Katie Hopkins so controversial?

The list of people Ms Hopkins has offended during her career is so long it would almost be easier to list those she hasn’t offended.

For example, in 2015, Ms Hopkins compared migrants to "cockroaches". The media commentator also denounced the Black Lives Matter movement last year, and has previously said people with dementia should not "block" hospital beds. After the Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017, Ms Hopkins said, "we need a final solution" to terrorism.

Among other comments, she has also said she will never hire an obese person, has vilified 'full-time mums' and once said people with red hair are "harder to love".

In Australia, she caused headlines in 2019 after being interviewed by Karl Stefanovic for 60 Minutes, during which she called Meghan Markle a "no one" because she's a "divorcee".

Last year, after years of using her voice to perpetuate hate-speech, Twitter permanently suspended the 46-year-old's account, which had more than one million followers, for violating the platform's "hateful conduct" policy.

