The story of how Cameron Diaz ‘left Hollywood' wasn’t exactly true.

It's been almost a decade since Cameron Diaz has acted. Once a staple of the silver screen, the actor shunned Hollywood in exchange for a simpler life with her family.

But Cameron Diaz is back in a big way. She's back in action for her new movie titled, err... Back in Action.

Diaz will star opposite Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix action comedy, marking her first film since 2014. But according to rumours, Diaz didn't have a good time filming the movie.

For instance, Page Six wrote that the Hollywood star had "quit acting again" due to Jamie's "on-set meltdown".

The actor has since addressed the rumour that Foxx’s behaviour resulted in her quitting acting for the second time.

"I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time," she said on Molly Sims’ Lipstick on the Rim podcast.

"You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'"

She dismissed the rumours that Foxx was "making everything miserable" which meant she would "never make another movie again."

The Mask actor did admit there was one unexpected delay while filming.

"That’s something that is not my place to speak about," she said, referring to Foxx’s weeks-long hospitalization in April.

Back in Action is Diaz’s first movie since Annie in 2014.

At the height of her fame, Diaz was not only one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood, but the most versatile.

She could play a loveable rom-com lead in The Holiday, My Best Friend's Wedding and The Sweetest Thing, then pivot to kicking butt in Charlie's Angels or Knight and Day.

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday. Image: Universal Pictures.

When Diaz stopped appearing in films after 2014, rumours ran wild over what prompted her sudden retirement.

Some fans thought it was because of the movies she appeared in leading up to her acting hiatus — namely What to Expect When You're Expecting and Sex Tape, which were both critical flops compared to her earlier hit films.

Then there were the more egregious rumours in the tabloids that Cameron's changing appearance (aka how dare time pass women by!) had made her no longer the sought-after leading lady she once was.

Despite the speculation, the now-51-year-old actor admitted that her acting break was due to her deciding to focus on her family once she turned 40.

She told Yahoo Finance Presents in 2021 that after giving "100 per cent" to her acting career "it’s just a different time in my life now," she said.

"Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."

Diaz married Good Charlotte brother, Benji Madden, in 2015, and they welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in 2019.

The actor first spoke about her gruelling work schedule in 2020 on Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health show.

"You’re there 12 hours a day for months on end. You have no time for anything else," she said.

"I realised that I’d handed off parts of my life to all these other people... and I had to take it back."

