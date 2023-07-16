'People were bartenders, still'. 4 actors on the conditions that led to the SAG strike.

Last week, Hollywood actors began strike action that has effectively shuttered all US-based production of film and scripted television, as well as many overseas shoots as well.

Actors have joined film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May, which deepens the impact on just about any TV or film currently in production.

Both SAG-AFTRA - Hollywood's largest union, representing 160,000 film and television actors - and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

The walkout, staged by actors from bit-part players to Hollywood's biggest movie stars, will effectively shutter the studios' remaining US-based productions of film and scripted television, as well as impact worldwide shoots until a resolution is found.

As actors take to their picket lines, several have also shared details explaining exactly why they're so desperately seeking change.

Here are four of their stories.

Luke Cook, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Australian Luke Cook has held recurring roles in shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Dynasty and Dollface, and he has used his TikTok account to share the not-so-glam realities of his job.

Or, well, one of them: he also teaches fitness classes.

In a video, he pushed back against naysayers who are objecting to the strike as they see it as just millionaires wanting more money.

"I am not a millionaire. I drive a 2010 Mazda S3. My previous car was a 2003 Ford Torris. 95 per cent of the actors in SAG are not millionaires," he explained.

"They usually make their living through some side hustle. I'm one of those actors. The actors you're thinking of are series regulars or A-listers in big movies. The actors who surround them — guest stars, co-stars etc — actors like me, we're paid chips."

Speaking at the picket line, Gilmore Girls actor Sean Gunn spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about receiving no money despite Gilmore Girls' popularity since being licenced to Netflix.

"I also particularly wanted to come out and protest Netflix," Gunn said.

"I was on a television show called Gilmore Girls for a long time that has brought in massive profits for Netflix. It has been one of their most popular shows for a very long time, over a decade. It gets streamed over and over and over again, and I see almost none of the revenue that comes into that."

His interview was taken down because he did not note at the time that his residuals were paid by Gilmore Girls' production company, Warner Bros, and not Netflix, so Gunn uploaded a clarifying video to Twitter.

"The important thing is that the whole point of my interview is that Netflix doesn't pay residuals to the actors, so there's no sharing in the success of a show with Netflix... if a show's a success we should participate in that."

Constance Marie, Switched At Birth.

Constance Marie, who is known for roles in George Lopez, Selena and Switched at Birth, shared a video of her residual cheque for the latter series, which aired between 2011 and 2017.

"Here's a perfect example of how it's not working right now and why we have to go on strike," she said.

She posted a screenshot of her residuals from Switched at Birth, with totals being $0.03 and $0.74 cents.

"They're still making money but I cannot make a living and pay my rent and pay my insurance off of these residuals, right?"

