We finally know who will play Princess Diana on season four of The Crown.

Season three of The Crown is coming to Netflix in 2019, and while we still don’t know when it will premiere, we do know who the executive producer and creator Peter Morgan has chosen to play Princess Diana in the drama series in season four. Emma Corrin, a relatively unknown British actress, has been cast as Lady Diana Spencer, and then Princess Diana following her marriage to Prince Charles, in The Crown. “Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer,” the creator of the show Peter Morgan said in a statement. “As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”

Who is Emma Corrin? Emma Corrin is a Cambridge-educated actress who has appeared in many theatre productions. In terms of her Hollywood experiences, she is definitely a newcomer. Announcing her casting as Princess Diana on to her 2000 Instagram followers, the actress said she was “overjoyed, over the moon and incredibly honoured” to be cast as Princess Diana. According to IMDB, Emma Corrin has previously starred in the short film Alex’s Dream, a TV Series called Grantchester, and another production, Misbehaviour. Just hours after her role being announced, she already has a fan page on Instagram. What were producers looking for in the actress to play Princess Diana?

According to The Sun‘s copy of the casting call, Princess Diana is set to be portrayed as lonely in season four of The Crown.

The casting called for “staggeringly talented young actress” who “has to play charming comedy, flirt and social exhibitionist on the world stage, desperate and lonely self-harmer.”

Many had guessed that Lucy Boynton and Ellie Bamber could be cast as Lady Diana Spencer, and the casting of the young, previously unknown Emma Corrin has surprised many.

What do we know about season three of The Crown?

The third season will begin in 1963 and will cover events including the rise of The Beatles and England winning the football World Cup.

The Crown season three will be released in the second half of 2019, but Netflix has not yet confirmed an exact date.

Season one of the historical royal drama was released in November 2016 and series two in December 2017, however, there was a longer production period leading into the third season due to the introduction of a brand new cast and a time jump in the storyline.

Filming for season three began in July 2018, and Olivia Colman confirmed at the 2019 Oscars in February that principal filming for the show had just finished – although she also mentioned that re-shoots were about to take place.

Who has been cast in season three of The Crown?

Oscar winner Olivia Colman will star in the third season of The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II. The star of Broadchurch and The Night Manager has taken over the role from Claire Foy, who portrayed the Queen in the first two seasons of the show. Colman’s storyline will span the Queen’s life from 1964-1976.

After the fascinating life of Princess Margaret was brought to life in The Crown seasons one and two by the brilliant Vanessa Kirby, fans were eager to see who would take up the mantle. The answer was famed character actress Helena Bonham Carter.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about – doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret,” Bonham Carter said when her casting was made official.

Game of Thrones star Tobias Menzies has taken over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith. He’s best known for playing Edmure Tully on Game of Thrones, along with playing the dual roles of Frank and Jack Randall on Outlander.

Theatre actor Ben Daniels (who is best known for appearing on the Netflix series House of Cards) will play Princess Margaret’s husband, photographer Anthony Armstrong Jones – commonly known as Lord Snowdon – in the third season of The Crown. Daniels is taking over the role from Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goodes.

The Crown season three found its Prince Charles in Josh O’Connor, who is best known for starring in God’s Own Country. He will be suiting up as Queen Elizabeth II’s oldest child and the current heir to the throne.

The fourth season, which will feature Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer, will depict the 1970s onward, where Margaret Thatcher served as Britain’s Prime Minister between 1979 and 1990.

We anticipate we will also witness the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in season four.

Filming for the fourth season of The Crown will begin in August 2019.

