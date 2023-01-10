Here's where you've seen The Bachelors' Tash before.

Last night we watched the premiere episode of The Bachelors. The new season includes three bachelors and 28 ladies all looking to win the heart of their suitors.

While we still have a long way to go, it's clear this season is going to be unlike anything we've watched in the past.

However, what viewers have recognised is how many familiar faces are among the sea of contestants.

There's Leah Cummings who was on the 2017 reality dating show The Proposal and was also allegedly about to star in Farmer Wants A Wife before The Bachelor franchise came knocking.

Leah on The Bachelors. Image: Ten.

"She has previously been on The Proposal then got fully cast for the last season of Farmer Wants a Wife and did the entire process for that [sic]," a source told So Dramatic.

"Then Bach came calling, so she aborted her mission on Farmer Wants A Wife thinking she would get more attention from The Bachelor."

Then we have Jess Tomlinson who is angled to be the bridesmaid who blows up a wedding in the new season of Married At First Sight.

Jess on The Bachelors. Image: Ten.

Alésia Delaney, who has a now-deleted profile on StarNow is another contestant who has a history as an actor and model – she was a background actor for The Great Gatsby while it was filming in Sydney.

Alésia on The Bachelors. Image: Ten.

However, the most recognisable contestant, who people noticed quickly after her short cameo in the first episode of The Bachelors, is Tash.

On her date with Jed, she was surprised when she realised he was not tall, or brunette, or muscular. However, she told the cameras she was going to do everything she could to "make it work". This surprised audiences because The Bachelors is about finding true love, not starting a new job.

Who was Tash engaged to?

Also known as Natasha Zuanetti, the Bachie contestant has had a history of dating reality TV stars – including two Bachelorette participants.

Tash also once appeared on First Dates and was allegedly lined up to be a bride on Married At First Sight before she pulled out.

Tash on First Dates. Image: DailyMail.

It was because, according to reports, she chose to pursue a relationship with Michael Turnbull, who was the runner-up on Sam Frost's season of The Bachelorette in 2015.

The pair went public about their dating in September 2018, before getting engaged two months later.

"I was so surprised, I didn't know what to expect," Tash explained to WHO Magazine following his proposal. They lasted until February 2019 when they broke up, but Tash and Michael reconciled in August before officially calling it quits sometime later.

Michael Turnbull and Tash. Image: Instagram.

Tash also dated Agostino 'Aggi' Guardiani and allegedly mentioned him constantly in the Bachie house – which irked some of her fellow contestants.

According to one insider, one contestant told her, "Babe just shut up about it. You’re old news."

The source went on to say: "Tash was like, 'I'm not old news. I've been in the Daily Mail'. She said that on camera. It was so embarrassing. I feel like that’s something you don’t want to brag about."

While we're yet to see how Tash and Jed's romance blossoms (or fails miserably), watching her is certainly going to be interesting.

The Bachelors airs on 10 and 10 Play.

Feature Image: Ten/Instagram @tash_candyce.