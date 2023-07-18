Renée Zellweger met her boyfriend fixing up old cars. Here's what their lives look like now.

Actor Renée Zellweger and British TV host Ant Anstead seemed like an unlikely match when news broke they were dating in 2021.

But two years on, they're doing better than ever.

The couple first met while filming Anstead's Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride, which helps celebrities give refurbished cars to a deserving loved one.

On Zellweger's episode, Anstead and his costar Cristy Lee helped the Bridget Jones's Diary star gift twin brothers and caretakers, Jerome and Jerald, with new cars.

The pair had helped to look after Zellweger's friend and former publicist, Nanci Ryder, after she was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 and until she passed away in 2020.

In June 2021, it was revealed by People that the couple were dating.

After the couple were papped in August, Anstead spoke out about his disappointment. "Look … everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there," he told E!'s Daily Pop.

They made their relationship Instagram official a month later.

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead, September 2021. Image: Instagram @ant_anstead.

An insider told People they "have a lot to talk about together."

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the source explained. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together," the source added.

Anstead, a British car expert, later said to the publication he felt lucky the show had brought them together after acknowledging there was "no hiding it" as "everyone knows that Renée and I are dating."

"I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them," he said. "And that's what happened in this case."

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead, 2021. Image: Instagram @ant_anstead.

Despite Zellweger and Anstead both being public figures, the pair have kept the details of their relationship particularly guarded. Zellweger told AARP Magazine that she stays off social media as a way to shut out "the noise" of "people commenting on your every move [or] on how you look."

"Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," Anstead shared with People. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Anstead confessed that he prefers to take things "one day at a time" when it comes to his love life.

On Tuesday morning, Anstead shared a photo of the couple and his two kids posing together.

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead with his son Archie and daughter Amelie. Image: Instagram @ant_anstead.

Zellweger first met Anstead's youngest son Hudson, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall, but the reality star waited a little longer to introduce his two eldest kids: a daughter, Amelie, and son, Archie. They live in England with his first wife, Louise Storey.

When she did, he reported the trio got along "famously".

"It was great," Anstead told People. "I mean, Renée's so personable, and so great with people, and they've met a few times on FaceTime, so everybody was excited to finally get together. Of course, everybody got on famously. It's really nice."

He went on to say that the actor got along particularly well with his daughter, saying they "really hit it off. Just as two girls."

Zellweger spoke about her relationship with Anstead for the first time in March 2022, recalling the decision that led to their meeting.

After the Judy actor watched an episode of Drew and Jonathan Scott's HGTV show, Celebrity IOU, she felt inclined to give back to the two caretakers who took care of her friend. Luckily for her, a spin-off starring Anstead was already in the process of being created.

The rest, as they say, is history.

When asked if she felt her friend Ryder had brought them together, she told Harper's Bazaar, "Yeah, we do joke about that. She's always doing her best," she said.

"It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all."

In April, the pair celebrated two years together.

