We're calling it: The Kebab on The Masked Singer is ABSOLUTELY Jack Vidgen.

The internet has hypothesised at just who is exactly behind the titanium Kebab voice on The Masked Singer, and we are absolutely convinced it is Jack Vidgen.

The powerhouse singer first came on the scene at just 14-years-old, when he took the crown on Australia's Got Talent.

After taking a break from the spotlight, Vidgen came back to make his mark once again by competing on The Voice. He secured a spot in Guy Sebastian's team but just narrowly missed out on the win.

In 2020, he competed on the Eurovision competition, Australia Decides and a year later; he tested his limits by going on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Now, Mamamia, along with the rest of Australia, is convinced they've found out his next gig - Kebab on The Masked Singer!

Each week, viewers have watched Kebab become a voice to be reckoned with.

While stars like Macy Gray and Vinnie Jones have already been unmasked, Kebab is yet to unveil who they are.

Watch Kebab's 'Stay With Me' Performance on The Masked Singer. Post continues after video.

So far, here is what Kebab has had to say.

Clue: When asked if they're a man or a woman, Kebab said: "Here’s what I can say about that. Mostly I’m one. But I have been known to be the other."

Evidence: Vidgen is big in the nightlife scene and glamming up is clearly one of his favourite pastimes. Before Sydney's last (hopefully) lockdown, he appeared on social media in drag - with long, blonde tresses and a matching outfit. He eventually had to set the record straight after being inundated with messages asking if he is transgender.

"I've had like hundreds of messages asking if I'm trans. I'm not — I was just dressing up in drag with friends for fun for a night out," he wrote at the time.

"Being trans is a beautiful thing though and I love that people are asking questions. My pronounces are he/him."

Clue: "Do you know why kebab vans have wheels? Because we’re always on the move. But we keep coming back to the best spot. Do you remember the first time you had a Kebab? Unforgettable, right? Is the first time always the best?"

Evidence: The 'Pray' singer moved to Los Angeles when he was 16-years-old to focus on his career, before returning back to his roots in Sydney.

"At the time, my goal was like, 'I want to make it in America'. [But] I hit a lot of roadblocks and I got exposed to a lot of things that I don't think is great to be exposed to at that age," he revealed during his time on The Voice.

"It's really scary to be alone and kind of at rock bottom."

He may always be on the move, but Vidgen knows Sydney is home. Thankfully, the titanium voice was able to find himself and a budding career again, among family, friends and his hometown.

We are wholeheartedly convinced Kebab is the one and only Jack Vidgen. He may have denied the claims, but there is no mistaking a voice like that.

The Masked Singer Australia airs Sunday-Tuesday at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10play.

Feature Image: Network 10 + Mamamia.

