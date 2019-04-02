Prince Harry's "favourite Aussie" Daphne Dunne has passed away aged 99.

Prince Harry’s “favourite Aussie” Daphne Dunne has passed away at the age of 99.

She had been in hospital with pneumonia for close to two months, and just last week received a letter from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle congratulating her on her 99th birthday.

During Harry and Meghan’s 2018 tour to Australia, Daphne met Prince Harry for the third time.

A war widow, Daphne met the Duke of Sussex for the first time in 2015 when he noticed the Victoria Cross she was wearing, and the pair began talking.

“He said, ‘I’m glad I came over,’” Daphne recalled. “We were just chatting for a little while and then they kept saying to him, ‘We’ve got to go. We’ve got to go.’ But he didn’t worry about that. He just continued on with what he was doing which was talking to me and then when he started to go he gave me a kiss on the cheek.”

Ever since, Prince Harry made a point of seeking Daphne out in the crowd every time he visited Sydney.

When they met again in 2017, for the second time, Daphne joked that she would like a kiss on the other cheek “because I was lopsided…”, and Prince Harry happily obliged.

And last year, at the Sydney Opera House, Daphne was introduced to the other woman in Prince Harry’s life, Meghan Markle.