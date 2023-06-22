Who does Sophie pick on FBoy Island? And are they a nice guy or an FBoy?

It has been a serious whirlwind for the three women involved in the new season of FBoy Island.

It's the first time this reality TV dating show was made on Aussie soil – meaning three local girls have been at the centre of all the chaos. Throughout the season we've watched as our ladies have enjoyed some serious highs and endured some terrible lows. And it's safe to say FBoy Island has not disappointed when it comes to drama.

Accompanying the fierce women on the island is sex-positive icon Abbie Chatfield, who joined the show as host and unofficial supervisor to all things FBoy related. Abbie observed as the island guys tried to justify their bad behaviour before jumping in to give her two cents.

With Abbie by their sides, ladies Sophie, Molly and Ziara have attempted to sift through a questionable pool of men, to find their happily ever after.

Labelled the larger-than-life lady of FBoy Island blonde, with her loud, confident and unapologetic personality, Sophie has iconically put these certified players back in their place.

As the show nears the finale, our girls are safely securing their top preferences. Still unsure whether they're choosing nice guys or potential FBoys, the women are officially wearing their hearts on their sleeves.

Sophie has locked in her top three guys that she has her heart set on and is quietly confident that one of these men will be 'the one' for her.

So without further ado, these are the guys that are competing for FBoy Island's Sophie's heart.

FBoy Island Joshy.

Image: Binge. Image: Binge.

FBoy Island Benny.

Image: Binge. Image: Binge.

FBoy Island Justin.

Image: Binge. Stay tuned for all the updates and relationship gossip following the show's finale on June 26 on Binge.