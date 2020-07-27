A very important investigation into which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

We're only three weeks into Bachelor in Paradise and the show has already taken over our lives and our Instagram feeds.

Yep, seeing our favourite Bachie contestants back on our screens wearing hawaiian shirts is exactly what we need right now.

So far this season, we've already seen endless drama, lies, threatened walkouts and little bit of romance.

But we're no strangers to the perils of reality TV romances, we know that not all the couples will stand the test of time.

So, here's all the evidence about which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together today.

Timm and Brittany.

Image: Instagram. Image: Instagram. They're one of our favourite couples in paradise who we didn't realise we'd love so much until they partnered up.

But some pretty compelling evidence has come to light that suggests Timm Hanly and Brittany Hockley don't end up together.

Last week, Timm was seen out and about in Melbourne with a woman who was quite clearly not... Brittany.

In pictures shared by the Daily Mail, Timm was seen hugging and kissing a brunette woman.

And now, just to make things even more juicy, it seems the ~mystery woman~ has been idenitifed as his on and off ex-girlfriend Briana De La Motte.

According to The So Dramatic! podcast, Timm supposedly broke up with Brittany after they left paradsise and later got back together with his ex.

"Timm and Brittany are not together [anymore]. They left Paradise together, but Timm ended things with her a few weeks after that, and she was devastated," host Megan Pustetto claimed.

"This week, Timm was spotted with a mystery brunette. She's his ex-girlfriend who personally confirmed to me after The Bachelorette last year that her and Timm dated for five years and had been on and off for the last two years."

And there's more. Apparently the pair were still chatting during Timm's time on The Bachelorette last year.

"I am told they were still in contact during Angie's season. Timm hadn't gotten over their break-up and would talk about her constantly in the house," Megan said.

"They got back together once he was off the show, and they have been on and off since.

"So basically, Timm is Ciarran [Stott] 2.0."

Ciarran and Kiki.

Image: Instagram. Image: Instagram. Kiki Morris seemed to create a bit of a stir when she rocked up in paradise last night. You see, it turns out she and Ciarran had some sort of history before going on the show.

And now, evidence suggests the pair are very much together.

In December 2019, just weeks after filming ended, the Daily Mail obtained photos of Ciarran walking out of Kiki's Sydney home to receive their UberEats order in nothing but a towel.

Then, on December 7, Kiki uploaded a photo to her Instagram story showing a tattooed arm with a Diet Coke, captioning it 'Sunday sesh'.

A week later, they were seen holding hands at a birthday celebration for Ciarran's Bachelorette co-star Jackson Garlick. They also appeared in each other's and Timm's Instagram stories.

The pair also travelled up the coast and stayed in Timm's parents' motel with other Bachie alumni after Christmas. It was here that Timm took a photo of Ciarran and Kiki lounging by the pool together.

Image: Instagram.

But by mid-January, Ciarran was seen flirting with American Bachie star Demi Burnett on Instagram.

Interesting...

Mary and Conor.

Image: Instagram. Image: Instagram. Mary Viturino and "cleanskin" Conor Canning are at the start of what looks like a pretty promising romance.

And there's evidence to suggest they're still together after paradise.

Accoridng to The Mercury, the 32-year-old posted a series of photos on her Instagram showing her visiting Tasmania, where Conor lives, in Febuary this year.

The pair are also friends on Facebook.

Hmm. Watch this space.

Alisha and Glenn.

Image: Instagram. Image: Instagram. Last but not least we have our latest Bachie pairing, Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn.

The pair seemed to hit things off straight away and later got very close under a pile of banana leaves.

Thankfully, it seems Glenn and Alisha are still together after the show.

Instagram account Bachie Funny pointed out that a man in a blue jacket, who looks an awful lot like Glenn, is seen kissing a blonde woman in the show's promo trailer.

Glenn also appears to be wearing the exact same blue jacket in one of his Instagram photos, suggesting him and Alisha are one of the couples who make it to the final commitment ceremony.

In more evidence, it looks like Glenn and his fellow co-star Renee Barrett have been trying to throw fans off the scent that he's dating Alisha in a series of Instagram comments.

"Love love love," Renee commented on a photo of Glenn's identical twin brother Neil.

"Counting down the days until the borders open," Glenn replied with a winking face emoji.

"Shouldn't be long now," Renee responded.

Glenn and Alisha also appeared to be on the same Darwin holiday with other Bachie contestants but were never photographed together, according Bachie Funny.

Prehaps they were trying to be a little secretive?

Bachelor in Paradise continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel Ten.

Feature Image: Instagram @bachelorinparadiseau

