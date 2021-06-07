From "peanut head" to "lip shelf": An expert on the signs you need your fillers dissolved.

As it becomes easier and easier to access anti-wrinkle injections and dermal fillers in chain clinics, via mobile set-ups and in beauty salons, it is also becoming more common to see adverse outcomes with some of these treatments.

This is in part due to inexperienced and new injectors often being left on their own after brief training stints, and equally, injectors being guided by the latest trends on social media - be it big lips, tear trough fillers, highly structured faces by way of "snatched" jawlines and cheeks, and more.

Watch: Check out Mamamia contributor Alisha Bhojwani's experience with tear trough filler. Post continues below.

As a result, it is becoming more common now than it was five-plus years ago, to see more patients coming into a clinic wishing to discuss more filler, sometimes to hide "bad filler" or to even dissolve filler gone rogue.

In almost every case, the reason cited is either that the injector kept telling them it was normal and to wait it out without offering the option to dissolve, or occasionally, that they were told there was nothing wrong.

Equally, we are beginning to see filler that has been in place for years at a time, after being told by companies that it only lasted six to 12 months, and would need top-ups to stay viable every six to 12 months.

Over time, some of this filler accumulates by being added to every six months - or in very mobile areas such as lips and around the eyes, it moves (i.e. migrates) into different areas.

Think of how mobile these areas are - the way the muscles around the eyes move when we blink, smile, close our eyes; or the way our lips move when we smile, talk, sip through a straw, kiss...

Or even in cheeks, how filler might move when we laugh, smile and regularly animate our faces. Over time, in some of us, for reasons we do not fully understand, the filler does not integrate as we are told it is meant to. Instead, it is pushed by small, repetitive muscle actions, to areas it does not belong.

When this happens, we may see it as a 'shelf' or 'moustache' above the lips. Or as lumps or waterlogged areas under the eyes or even around the cheeks.

Occasionally, if the wrong type of filler is used in an area of the face, it can lead to a puffy appearance, or conversely, a highly structured look in an area that does not need it - for example the cheeks. This can lead to a "peanut head" appearance in the temples, which look hollow by comparison.

Think of British influencer and Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague as an example. By her own admission, she went overboard with the jaw filler and cheek filler such that it ended up distorting her face.

Listen: What's PDO Mono Threading? Well, You Beauty host Kelly McCarren tried it so you don't have to! Here's how it works and if the pain is worth the payoff. Post continues below.

When I see patients like this come in to discuss dissolving fillers (not all of them want to start over), there are some key commonalities I notice among all of them.

They usually dislike the way they look, however they're afraid to dissolve the filler because they are scared of what they will look like post-dissolution.

Will they have a giant gaping hole where their overfilled lips were? A sunken hollow where their over-shaped cheeks are? Will their own hyaluronic acid be dissolved in the process leaving them with even less to work with?

There is almost a psychological toll on people at the idea of dissolving filler, even filler they are unhappy with. It is almost like they are grieving the loss of money they spent to look a way they are unhappy with, only to spend more money to dissolve it and then potentially more money again to refill the area.

As such, I have found giving them time and space is vital, as is having an open and frank discussion and setting realistic expectations.

As with so much of aesthetics, we are working with living anatomy and physiology and what worked for your friend may not work for you. You may need as much as she did, or more or less, and we will not know until we begin.

Dissolving unwanted filler: What to expect.

The enzyme used in Australia to dissolve unwanted filler is derived of animal origin. As such, barring an emergency, it is important to do a test patch in anyone contemplating dissolution. This is as long as they do not have a history of bee or wasp allergies, due to a small risk of allergic reaction including anaphylaxis. For this reason, I always advise going into a dedicated clinic, rather than a mobile setup in a salon.

The enzyme that dissolves the fillers is acidic and stings/ burns, but can be made more comfortable by the use of a numbing agent to minimise the side effects.

Depending on the amount of filler to be dissolved and how quickly it responds, more than one session may be needed to dissolve the filler. As mentioned, I usually do a test patch and if safe to proceed, we will begin slowly to dissolve the overfilled/unwanted filler.

I observe them in clinic for 15-20 minutes, before they head home. We then touch base with them over the next day or two until everything has settled.

We review them at two to three weeks post dissolution to see if we need more, or if they are happy with results and/or want to refill.

Is there an alternative to dissolving filler?

Occasionally, despite multiple conversations, some patients are simply not ready to dissolve, even though they do not like what they see in the mirror and they want more filler to disguise the area they dislike.

In such cases, if it is possible, I may add filler elsewhere to hide the disliked area. But if it's not possible to do so, it is essential in the interest of ethical practice to say no, and to save the patient money until they are ready to dissolve and possibly start again.

In areas such as lips and often under eyes, depending on what the problem is, dissolving is almost always needed to begin again.

As the use of hyaluronic acid based fillers becomes more and more common, dissolving clinics are going to rise to provide a need to begin again. So, it is vital, as always, to be informed about your choices and options before committing to fillers in the first place, and choosing wisely to minimise the need to dissolve.

As with every other medical beauty procedure, communication is key. It is critical to set realistic expectations and to have a clinician you feel is a good fit for you - someone who will listen without judgement, and help you achieve your desired goal, or say no if they do not feel they can realistically help you.

This article originally appeared on Skin Essentials and has been republished here with full permission.

Have you ever had dermal filler dissolved? Share your experience with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Getty