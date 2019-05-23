After almost a decade on screen and eight drama-fueled seasons, Game of Thrones is finally over.

But you see, there’s a slight problem.

We really don’t know what to do with our lives now.

There’s no more countdowns to the new season and no more hilarious post-episode memes and it’s all a little bit… depressing.

But don’t fret, we’ve found a solution to fill the void in our hearts – and it involves binge-watching of course.

From historical drama to comedy, we’ve rounded up five of the best things to watch on Foxtel right now.

You can thank us later.

1. Chernobyl.

What is it?

Chernobyl is a new five-part HBO series which is based on the infamous Chernobyl disaster.

The miniseries, which has been described as a "masterpiece" by viewers, looks at the build up and aftermath of the nuclear reactor disaster which took place in Pripyat, Ukraine in April 1986. (You can watch the trailer below.)

You can read more about the disaster here: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster was the worst in history. Here are 4 things you didn't know.

Who's in it?

Chernobyl stars Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, and Emily Watson.

Should I watch it?

YES! This new series is gripping and terrifying all at once. So far, it even has a higher rating on IMDb than Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad – and it's getting incredible reviews.

2. Mr. Robot.

What is it?

Mr. Robot is incredibly underrated.

The psychological thriller, which first aired back in 2015, follows cyber-security engineer Elliot, who becomes involved in a risky game when he tries to hack and take down the corrupt corporation he works for.

After many twists and turns, Elliot's plan is finally put into action with highly catastrophic results.

Who's in it?

The series features Rami Malek, Christian Slater and Portia Doubleday.

Should I watch it?

Yes! With three seasons and a fourth on the way, Mr. Robot is perfect for binge-watching. Just prepare to watch it on the edge of your seat.

3. Wentworth.

What is it?

Australian TV shows don't get much better than Wentworth.

The drama series, which is set inside a fictional women's prison, follows Bea Smith, a woman who finds herself under arrest and shoved into Wentworth Correctional Centre for the attempted murder of her abusive husband.

Simply put, it's Australia's answer to Orange Is the New Black.

Who's in it?

Wentworth stars Kate Atkinson, Celia Ireland and Katrina Milsevic.

Should I watch it?

Yep! Haven't heard of Wentworth before? We have good news. There's six gloriously gritty seasons ready for you to binge-watch before season seven premieres on Foxtel on May 28.

You can read more about Wentworth right here.

4. Better Things.

What is it?

Better Things is a comedy-drama all about the highs and lows of being a single mother.

The sitcom follows Sam Fox, a struggling actress who is raising her three daughters alone while also caring for her addled mother.

Who's in it?

Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward.

Should I watch it?

Definitely! It's funny, thoughtful and completely relatable. With three seasons of 20 minute episodes available to watch on Foxtel, Better Things is so binge-able.

5. Gunpowder.

What is it?

Still need your Kit Harington fix after finishing Game of Thrones? Here's where to find it.

British historical mini-series Gunpowder is based on the Gunpowder Plot in London in 1605, which was a failed assassination attempt against King James I by a group of English Catholics.

In the series, Kit Harington plays the group's leader, Robert Catesby. Weirdly enough, Kit is actually a direct descendant of his character.

Who's in it?

Besides Kit Harington, this series stars Mark Gatiss, Liv Tyler and Edward Holcraft.

Should I watch it?

Yes! This miniseries is basically Game of Thrones minus dragons plus history.

But if Gunpowder is not your thing, you can always just go ahead and rewatch Game of Thrones.

We won't judge. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Have you watched a great TV show on Foxtel recently? Let us know in the comments below.

