'I've been an amputee for 4 years. I don't want to be your "inspiration porn".'

I have been an amputee for four years, as a result of bone cancer. Prior to this, I had never heard the term 'inspiration porn'.

Immediately after having my leg amputated, I started to be exposed to it.

Now, if you haven't heard of it before, inspiration porn is basically the portrayal or even objectification of people with a disability being seen as inspirational or for the benefit of gratification to someone who is able-bodied.

Early on, I used to just ignore, put up with it or maybe even empathise with the people who were calling me inspirational because of my own internalised ableism. But now, I cannot stand it (quite literally if I take my prosthetic leg off) because it often happens when I am seen doing normal, everyday tasks.

I was at my local Woollies once, trying to decide which yoghurt I wanted. An elderly lady approached me and said, "it's so nice and admirable to see you out".

I questioned her, and she said again, "it's nice to see people like you out and about."

Firstly, people like me?

Secondly babe, we're both here doing the same thing. Please tell me how that is inspirational. What is it inspiring you to do?

Since I started going running out on an oval, I have been experiencing this much more frequently. One of the most recent times was when a woman stared at me as I changed from my everyday leg to my running blade and then continued to watch me while I was running.

She then stopped me, telling how admirable and inspiring it was. Now, don't get me wrong I get her intention and what she may have meant by it, but really is it that inspiring to see me run? There are two things that I need to know: did she go up to the two other people also running on that oval and tell them that they were inspiring? Did she become that inspired that she then went for a run herself?

I'd say no.

Having this happen so regularly has now given me anxiety when I am about to go for a run. I sit in the car and procrastinate or wait until the oval is empty. I don't want to be stared at. I don’t want to be pitied.

Using us (disabled people) to look at as inspiration is not only downright rude and ableist, but it plays into the idea that having a disability is sad and devalues us. It also continues the narrative that the worst possible thing in life is to be disabled.

It makes me feel like I am less, like I exist to inspire people. Able-bodied people.

Even looking at that comment through an ableist lens, it still implies that able-bodied people think they have the privilege in being "able" by taking pity against us to view us as inspiring.

Everybody has daily struggles, no matter how big or small they are viewed. If my disability is an everyday struggle, that is okay, I still can live a happy life. Just like everyone else who has a struggle.

If I was running in a triathlon and someone said I was inspiring, that would be acceptable. The difference: running in a triathlon is not an everyday task or exercise and usually requires months of training in the lead up.

The most disabling thing I experience is the environment I live in. The perception that people have of me and how people continue to view my life as sad.

So next time you see someone with a disability, and you find them inspiring because it makes you feel good about yourself; take a second to consider what that actually means.

