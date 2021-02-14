A racism scandal and controversial interview: Why everyone's talking about The Bachelor US.

The US Bachelor franchise has been engulfed in a racism scandal that has seen longtime host Chris Harrison step aside for an indefinite period.

This season of The Bachelor featured their first ever male Black lead in Matt James, who had 32 women vying for his heart - 25 of whom identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of colour). Among the contestants is Rachael Kirkconnell, who has a history of engaging in racist activities.

Here's what you need to know about how the racism scandal has unfolded.

How did the Bachelor controversy start?

The controversy centres around the allegedly racist past of Rachael Kirkconnell, who is one of the front-runners on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

TikTok user @maddyybierster first raised the alarm, saying Rachael had previously bullied her in high-school for "liking black guys".

The video went viral, attracting millions of views, and prompted other people to allege Rachael of racist behaviour.

One video from @feministmama accused Rachael of having a history of "liking" racially-insensitive photos on social media and also wearing racist costumes.

Further, a photo surfaced of Kirkconnell attending an Antebellum-themed party in 2018.

Kirkconnell, 24, similarly admitted her wrongdoing and apologised for the offence caused by her actions.

"While there have been rumours circulating, there have also been truths that have come to light that I need to address. I hear you, and I’m here to say I was wrong,” she wrote in a statement shared to Instagram. “At one point, I didn’t recognise how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them. My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or okay in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.

“Racial progress and unity are impossible without (white) accountability, and I deserve to be held accountable for my actions. I will never grow unless I recognize what I have done is wrong. I don’t think one apology means that I deserve your forgiveness, but rather I hope I can earn your forgiveness through my future actions.”

Feature image: ABC.

