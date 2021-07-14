'I have a pair of *those* push-up jeans. Here's what I always hear.'

A few weeks ago, Maria Thattil, Miss Universe Australia shared a story where she experienced remarks from two men while she was standing outside her home.

"Wow girl, you must do squats… keep doing them squats girlllll!"

Gross, right?

You know what made it even worse? She was wearing a pair of Freddy Jeans.

You know the ones I'm talking about. The ones that claim to have the same effect as a Victoria's Secret push-up bra - but for your behind.

In case you're not familiar, Freddy Jeans are everything these men are not.

Hailing all the way from Italy, they're inclusive, diverse and flattering in the best way possible. They pretty much encourage you to live your best ASSthetic life.

With their mission statement being quite literally to 'empower the modern women in moving forward', I find it both ironic and fitting that Maria's cat-calling experience happened whilst she was wearing her Freddys.

And what's iconic is Maria's response to this icky situation.

Check it out below:

When I first saw Maria's Instagram post it really struck me. Because as a fellow single woman who takes pride in what she wears and how she presents herself, I've found myself in this exact type of situation more times than I can count.

Whether it be on first dates, out for a night with the girls or even grabbing a coffee, I've come to almost expect unwanted sexualised attention from males when I wear Freddy Jeans.

Freddy jeans. Image: Supplied.

Again, it seems pretty ironic.

As curvy butts have come back into fashion, seemingly so has this type of commentary from men - and it doesn't matter your age, status, ethnicity, or geographic location - as women we've all experienced it and worse, we've often come to expect it.

Yep, even in the very jeans that have been specifically designed to make you feel confident in yourself and not a target of someone else's desires.

However, the issue isn't about the jeans. And the issue isn't about me.

Image: Supplied

In my 20s I played into this dynamic between men and women, and often found myself questioning if I was asking for these comments by the way I dressed.

Ten years on, however, I don't play into this discourse.

Instead, I reject your unsolicited 'opinions' on my body in these jeans. Yes, I'm talking to you. The guy who decided to cop a feel mid-date to 'confirm' I didn't skip leg day.

And don't think I forgot about you, dear lurker, who reacts to every story post with three peach emojis. Oh, you really know a way to a woman's heart, don't you?

Like Maria, I'm choosing to take a different path.

Rather than simply passing these experiences off, I'm now focusing on a path of action where we hold each other accountable, so that we can learn and do better.

Because as Maya Angelou once said: "You may not control all the things that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them."

Rather than feel awkward, embarrassed and reduced to nothing, in her own words Maria "marched her butt down to the house they were working on, and asked for their work details" to share this behaviour with their bosses.

And if that's not the literal definition of being an empowered woman – then I don't know what is.

Image: Supplied

Moral of this piece?

Next time you find yourself in a situation where someone comments on your peach, whether you're in Freddy Jeans or not, take a page out of Maria Thattill's book and tell them, loudly and proudly: "Even though my butt looks great in these jeans… I do not need your opinion."

Boom.

Do you have a pair of Freddy Jeans? Share your experience in the comment section below.

