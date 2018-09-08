Want to understand women? Take one look at the wedding dress that's gone viral.

For centuries, wedding dresses have been all fuss and no practicality, but we sense there’s a change on the way.

Wedding dresses with pockets are trending and… how did we not think of this already?

The trend was discovered after a wedding-goer tweeted a photo of the bride with her hands casually in her pockets.

“STOP EVERYTHING so one of my friends got married yesterday and she had POCKETS ON HER WEDDING DRESS which is just the best thing I have ever seen,” she captioned the image.

But it didn’t stop there, women started tweeting photos of other wedding dresses with pockets with the hashtag #weddingdresswithpockets and oh my goodness we could scroll for hours.

It’s only fair, for the sake of gender equality, that all wedding dresses now come with pockets, please.

