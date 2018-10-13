Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “A lot of spare seats.” What Waleed Ali did on a plane that made people very uncomfortable.

During a conversation about “shoulder surfing” on The Project, Waleed Aly revealed he in fact truly disliked the idea that people were reading over his shoulder on public transport and on flights.

He then began to tell his co-hosts Gorgi Coghlan, Meshel Laurie, and Nath Valvo, just how his discomfort came to be.

“When I was doing my PhD, I was doing a lot of it on planes,” he said.

It sounded innocent enough, until he added that he did his PhD on global terrorism.

“So, it’s me on a plane writing about terrorism,” he said with a laugh.

He added, that there were “lots of spare seats,” on the plane and it retrospect he probably made people very uncomfortable.

2. So, the guy tipped to win The Bachelorette is ridiculously unexpected.

We thought Charlie was for sure the frontrunner.

He’s very handsome, he was given the first date, he seems very committed. Heck, they seem like the perfect match.

But according to Sportsbet, Charlie is only second most likely to win Ali’s heart. Instead, this guy is in the lead: Taite.

Doesn’t look familiar? We know.

Turns out, Taite was the guy who shared a rather steamy moment with Ali during the last photoshoot in Thursday night’s episode. But Ali has shared quite a few steamy moments with her bachelors thus far, and they all kind of look… the same. It’s confusing, we must admit.

What we will acknowledge, is that there’s such thing as a dark horse on shows like The Bachelorette. We’re talking the Matty J’s of the reality television universe. The ones that go unnoticed until the very end.

If that’s the case, keep an eye out for Taite. He may just be the one Ali finally falls in love with.

3. The rare show of affection between Kate Middleton and Prince William.

"Ooh look!" the broadcast commentator for Friday's Royal wedding said. "A rare PDA from the Cambridges!"

Yes. The kids were off their hands; two busy fulfilling their duties as pageboy and flowergirl for bride Princess Eugenie, and the third off doing whatever Royal five-month-olds do. So Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, let themselves get swept up in the romance of the occasion and... held hands.

OK, so it's about the most PG-rated PDA we've ever seen, but there's a reason the Duchess' simple gesture got everyone hot under the collar.

Unlike newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the couple rarely ever make physical contact, especially while on the job performing official duties - in other words, precisely when the public tend to see them.

“The Royals adapt etiquette for what is best at that point in time," Prince William's former butler, Grant Harrold, previously told TIME.

“We don’t need to see too much — they have a private life of their own.”

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger says he "stepped over the line several times" with women in the past.

Long before the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements starting holding Hollywood's most powerful men accountable for sexual harassment and assault, six women stood up to a giant. Arnold Shwarzenegger.

The allegations, relating to events over three decades, were reported by The Los Angeles Times in 2003, the same year the body builder turned actor was elected Governor of California. Five claimed he groped their breasts or buttocks without consent and the sixth that he made her sit on his lap while he questioned her about a sex act.

Now, in an interview with Men's Health, the 71-year-old said he's seen the error of his ways.

"Looking back, I stepped over the line several times, and I was the first one to say sorry. I feel bad about it, and I apologise," he told the publication.

"When I became governor, I wanted to make sure that no one, including me, ever makes this mistake. That's why we took sexual harassment courses, to have a clear understanding, from a legal point of view and also from a regular-behaviour point of view, of what is accepted and what is not."

One step in the right direction.

5. Just the five best moments from Princess Eugenie's wedding.

This is one for the people who have a mild interest in the Royals, but not enough to sacrifice their Friday night to watch the ninth-in-line to the throne marry a some guy named Jack.

We get you. We’ve got you. It’s what we’re here for.

Quick recap for context: Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (the one with the red hair and a personality), wed 32-year-old Jack Brooksbank, an ambassador for fancy tequila brand Casamigos, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Friday.

While it didn't quite have the same shine as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, the proceedings still gave us many a memorable moment. And gifs.

From literally everything Prince George - the future King of England - did on the day, to Fergie not even pretending to hide that she was knackered, head on over here for the top five moments from Princess Eugenie's wedding.